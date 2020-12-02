 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Dec. 2
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Dec. 2

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 2.

* * *

Top 10, 2019-20 record, Previous ranking

1. Lincoln Pius X, 26-1, 1

2. Fremont, 21-8, 4

3. Lincoln Southwest, 18-9, 7

4. Millard South, 28-2, 3

5. Omaha Central, 9-15, NR

6. Lincoln High, 17-8, NR

7. Lincoln East, 25-3, 2

8. Omaha Burke, 10-15, NR

9. North Platte, 19-5, NR

10. Norris, 13-10, NR

Class A

1. Lincoln Pius X, 26-1, 1

2. Fremont, 21-8, 4

3. Lincoln Southwest, 18-9, 7

4. Millard South, 28-2, 3

5. Omaha Central, 9-15, NR

6. Lincoln High, 17-8, NR

7. Lincoln East, 25-3, 2

8. Omaha Burke, 10-15, NR

9. North Platte, 19-5, 10

10. Omaha Westside, 23-6, 5

Class B

1. Norris, 13-10, 4

2. York, 17-9, 8

3. Elkhorn, 16-7, NR

4. Elkhorn North, 0-0, NR

5. Omaha Skutt, 6-19, NR

6. Beatrice, 22-4, 3

7. Bennington, 21-3, 6

8. South Sioux City, 12-11, NR

9. Crete, 27-1, 1

10. Grand Island NW, 22-6, 2

Class C-1

1. North Bend, 27-2, 1

2. Wahoo, 18-8, 7

3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-3, NR

4. West Point-Beemer, 23-6, 6

5. St. Paul, 24-4, 4

6. Adams Central, 18-11, 3

7. Lincoln Christian, 23-4, 2

8. Oakland-Craig, 26-3, NR

9. Grand Island CC, 17-8, NR

10. Malcolm, 19-7, 9

Class C-2

1. Crofton, 25-4, 2

2. BRLD, 20-6, 9

3. Centennial, 16-9, NR

4. Clarkson/Leigh, 20-6, 7

5. Ponca, 23-5, 3

6. West Point GACC, 22-4, 8

7. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 10-12, NR

8. Superior, 21-4, 5

9. Norfolk Catholic, 17-8, NR

10. Pender, 17-12, NR

Class D-1

1. Pleasanton, 28-0, 1

2. Fremont Bergan, 16-10, 2

3. BDS, 18-6, 7

4. Hartington CC, 11-15, 4

5. Mead, 11-11, NR

6. Weeping Water, 25-2, 6

7. Yutan, 15-10, NR

8. Humphrey/LHF, 20-6, 8

9. Neligh-Oakdale, 8-15, NR

10. South Platte, 19-3, NR

Class D-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-3, 2

2. Falls City SH, 26-4, 3

3. CWC, 27-2, NR

4. Mullen, 26-3, 6

5. Sterling, 20-8, 4

6. Wynot, 25-4, 1

7. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-2, 5

8. Maywood-Hayes Center, 23-4, NR

9. Diller-Odell, 13-11, NR

10. Bertrand, 11-11, NR

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert