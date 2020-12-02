Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Dec. 2

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 2.
* * *
Top 10, 2019-20 record, Previous ranking
1. Lincoln Pius X, 26-1, 1
2. Fremont, 21-8, 4
3. Lincoln Southwest, 18-9, 7
4. Millard South, 28-2, 3
5. Omaha Central, 9-15, NR
6. Lincoln High, 17-8, NR
7. Lincoln East, 25-3, 2
8. Omaha Burke, 10-15, NR
9. North Platte, 19-5, NR
10. Norris, 13-10, NR
Class A
1. Lincoln Pius X, 26-1, 1
2. Fremont, 21-8, 4
3. Lincoln Southwest, 18-9, 7
4. Millard South, 28-2, 3
5. Omaha Central, 9-15, NR
6. Lincoln High, 17-8, NR
7. Lincoln East, 25-3, 2
8. Omaha Burke, 10-15, NR
9. North Platte, 19-5, 10
10. Omaha Westside, 23-6, 5
Class B
1. Norris, 13-10, 4
2. York, 17-9, 8
3. Elkhorn, 16-7, NR
4. Elkhorn North, 0-0, NR
5. Omaha Skutt, 6-19, NR
6. Beatrice, 22-4, 3
7. Bennington, 21-3, 6
8. South Sioux City, 12-11, NR
9. Crete, 27-1, 1
10. Grand Island NW, 22-6, 2
Class C-1
1. North Bend, 27-2, 1
2. Wahoo, 18-8, 7
3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-3, NR
4. West Point-Beemer, 23-6, 6
5. St. Paul, 24-4, 4
6. Adams Central, 18-11, 3
7. Lincoln Christian, 23-4, 2
8. Oakland-Craig, 26-3, NR
9. Grand Island CC, 17-8, NR
10. Malcolm, 19-7, 9
Class C-2
1. Crofton, 25-4, 2
2. BRLD, 20-6, 9
3. Centennial, 16-9, NR
4. Clarkson/Leigh, 20-6, 7
5. Ponca, 23-5, 3
6. West Point GACC, 22-4, 8
7. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 10-12, NR
8. Superior, 21-4, 5
9. Norfolk Catholic, 17-8, NR
10. Pender, 17-12, NR
Class D-1
1. Pleasanton, 28-0, 1
2. Fremont Bergan, 16-10, 2
3. BDS, 18-6, 7
4. Hartington CC, 11-15, 4
5. Mead, 11-11, NR
6. Weeping Water, 25-2, 6
7. Yutan, 15-10, NR
8. Humphrey/LHF, 20-6, 8
9. Neligh-Oakdale, 8-15, NR
10. South Platte, 19-3, NR
Class D-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-3, 2
2. Falls City SH, 26-4, 3
3. CWC, 27-2, NR
4. Mullen, 26-3, 6
5. Sterling, 20-8, 4
6. Wynot, 25-4, 1
7. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-2, 5
8. Maywood-Hayes Center, 23-4, NR
9. Diller-Odell, 13-11, NR
10. Bertrand, 11-11, NR
