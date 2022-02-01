Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Feb. 1

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 1
* * *
Top 10
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Millard South, 18-0, 1
2. Fremont, 17-1, 3
3. Omaha Central, 17-2, 2
4. Lincoln High, 13-2, 4
5. Lincoln Southwest, 12-3, 6
6. Omaha Skutt, 16-0, 8
7. Elkhorn North, 17-1, 9
8. Lincoln Pius X, 13-4, 5
9. Bellevue East, 12-5, 7
10. Millard North, 13-5, NR
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 18-0, 1
2. Fremont, 17-1, 3
3. Omaha Central, 17-2, 2
4. Lincoln High, 13-2, 4
5. Lincoln Southwest, 12-3, 6
6. Lincoln Pius X, 13-4, 5
7. Bellevue East, 12-5, 7
8. Millard North, 13-5, 9
9. Bellevue West, 12-4, 8
10. Millard West, 8-7, NR
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 16-0, 1
2. Elkhorn North, 17-1, 2
3. Scottsbluff, 15-3, 3
4. Norris, 14-2, 4
5. York, 15-4, 5
6. Elkhorn, 11-6, 7
7. Beatrice, 9-2, 10
8. Sidney, 15-4, 9
9. Adams Central, 14-3, 6
10. Bennington, 9-10, NR
CLASS C-1
1. Grand Island CC, 13-5, 1
2. North Bend, 17-1, 2
3. Wahoo, 14-4, 3
4. Lincoln Lutheran, 16-2, 4
5. Broken Bow, 16-3, 5
6. Kearney Catholic, 12-7, 6
7. Gothenburg, 13-5, NR
8. St. Paul, 13-3, 8
9. BRLD, 13-4, 9
10. Chadron, 11-6, NR
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 19-0, 1
2. Bridgeport, 17-1, 2
3. West Point GACC, 17-1, 3
4. Crofton, 16-2, 4
5. Ponca, 17-1, 5
6. Pender, 16-4, 6
7. Sutton, 15-3, 8
8. Oakland-Craig, 12-5, 7
9. Superior, 15-3, 9
10. Yutan, 14-5, NR
CLASS D-1
1. Elmwood-Murdock, 15-2, 1
2. Humphrey/LHF, 15-3, 2
3. Ravenna, 15-3, 4
4. Fremont Bergan, 12-6, 3
5. Shelton, 16-1, 5
6. Johnson-Brock, 14-4, 6
7. Plainview, 13-5, 7
8. Elgin/Pope John, 14-4, 8
9. Southern, 14-5, 9
10. Alma, 14-3, 10
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 16-3, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 17-3, 2
3. Anselmo-Merna, 14-5, 4
4. Maywood-Hayes Center, 19-1, 5
5. Stuart, 11-7, NR
6. O’Neill St. Mary's, 13-4, 3
7. Sterling, 14-4, 6
8. Wynot, 11-7, 7
9. Crawford, 14-4, 8
10. Diller-Odell, 10-5, 10