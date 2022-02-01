 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Feb. 1
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Feb. 1

Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by Mike Patterson.

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 1

* * *

Top 10

School, Record, Previous ranking

1. Millard South, 18-0, 1

2. Fremont, 17-1, 3

3. Omaha Central, 17-2, 2

4. Lincoln High, 13-2, 4

5. Lincoln Southwest, 12-3, 6

6. Omaha Skutt, 16-0, 8

7. Elkhorn North, 17-1, 9

8. Lincoln Pius X, 13-4, 5

9. Bellevue East, 12-5, 7

10. Millard North, 13-5, NR

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 18-0, 1

2. Fremont, 17-1, 3

3. Omaha Central, 17-2, 2

4. Lincoln High, 13-2, 4

5. Lincoln Southwest, 12-3, 6

6. Lincoln Pius X, 13-4, 5

7. Bellevue East, 12-5, 7

8. Millard North, 13-5, 9

9. Bellevue West, 12-4, 8

10. Millard West, 8-7, NR

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 16-0, 1

2. Elkhorn North, 17-1, 2

3. Scottsbluff, 15-3, 3

4. Norris, 14-2, 4

5. York, 15-4, 5

6. Elkhorn, 11-6, 7

7. Beatrice, 9-2, 10

8. Sidney, 15-4, 9

9. Adams Central, 14-3, 6

10. Bennington, 9-10, NR

CLASS C-1

1. Grand Island CC, 13-5, 1

2. North Bend, 17-1, 2

3. Wahoo, 14-4, 3

4. Lincoln Lutheran, 16-2, 4

5. Broken Bow, 16-3, 5

6. Kearney Catholic, 12-7, 6

7. Gothenburg, 13-5, NR

8. St. Paul, 13-3, 8

9. BRLD, 13-4, 9

10. Chadron, 11-6, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 19-0, 1

2. Bridgeport, 17-1, 2

3. West Point GACC, 17-1, 3

4. Crofton, 16-2, 4

5. Ponca, 17-1, 5

6. Pender, 16-4, 6

7. Sutton, 15-3, 8

8. Oakland-Craig, 12-5, 7

9. Superior, 15-3, 9

10. Yutan, 14-5, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Elmwood-Murdock, 15-2, 1

2. Humphrey/LHF, 15-3, 2

3. Ravenna, 15-3, 4

4. Fremont Bergan, 12-6, 3

5. Shelton, 16-1, 5

6. Johnson-Brock, 14-4, 6

7. Plainview, 13-5, 7

8. Elgin/Pope John, 14-4, 8

9. Southern, 14-5, 9

10. Alma, 14-3, 10

CLASS D-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 16-3, 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 17-3, 2

3. Anselmo-Merna, 14-5, 4

4. Maywood-Hayes Center, 19-1, 5

5. Stuart, 11-7, NR

6. O’Neill St. Mary's, 13-4, 3

7. Sterling, 14-4, 6

8. Wynot, 11-7, 7

9. Crawford, 14-4, 8

10. Diller-Odell, 10-5, 10

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.

