Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Feb. 14

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 14.
* * *
Top 10
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Millard South, 22-0, 1
2. Lincoln High, 17-2, 2
3. Fremont, 20-2, 3
4. Omaha Central, 20-3, 4
5. Omaha Skutt, 20-0, 5
6. Elkhorn North, 19-1, 6
7. Lincoln Southwest, 16-4, 8
8. Millard North, 15-6, 7
9. Lincoln Pius X, 16-5, NR
10. Bellevue East, 15-6, 9
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 22-0, 1
2. Lincoln High, 17-2, 2
3. Fremont, 20-2, 3
4. Omaha Central, 20-3, 4
5. Lincoln Southwest, 16-4, 6
6. Millard North, 15-6, 5
7. Lincoln Pius X, 16-5, 9
8. Bellevue East, 15-6, 7
9. Bellevue West, 15-5, 10
10. Millard West, 13-8, NR
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 20-0, 1
2. Elkhorn North, 19-1, 2
3. Scottsbluff, 19-3, 3
4. Norris, 16-4, 4
5. Adams Central, 19-3, 5
6. York, 18-4, 6
7. Sidney, 17-5, 8
8. Elkhorn, 12-9, 9
9. Blair, 16-4, 10
10. Grand Island NW, 12-10, NR
CLASS C-1
1. Grand Island CC, 17-5, 1
2. North Bend, 21-2, 2
3. Lincoln Lutheran, 19-3, 4
4. St. Paul, 19-3, 6
5. Malcolm, 18-5, NR
6. Wahoo, 16-6, 3
7. Minden, 18-5, 7
8. Gothenburg, 16-6, 8
9. Syracuse, 19-4, 9
10. Broken Bow, 19-4, 5
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-2, 1
2. Bridgeport, 21-1, 2
3. West Point GACC, 22-1, 3
4. Crofton, 20-3, 4
5. Ponca, 21-1, 5
6. Oakland-Craig, 16-6, 6
7. Sutton, 19-4, 7
8. Clarkson/Leigh, 18-6, 8
9. Pender, 18-6, 9
10. Yutan, 16-7, 10
CLASS D-1
1. Elmwood-Murdock, 21-2, 1
2. Ravenna, 18-5, 2
3. Humphrey/LHF, 16-6, 3
4. Fremont Bergan, 15-6, 4
5. Shelton, 21-1, 5
6. Elgin/Pope John, 16-5, 6
7. Alma, 18-3, 7
8. Cross County, 18-6, 8
9. BDS, 20-4, NR
10. Niobrara/Verdigre, 16-7, 10
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City SH, 21-3, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 20-3, 2
3. Anselmo-Merna, 16-6, 3
4. O’Neill St. Mary, 16-6, 5
5. Sterling, 17-5, 6
6. Wauneta-Palisade, 17-5, NR
7. Wynot, 13-9, 7
8. South Platte, 14-6, NR
9. Maywood-Hayes Center, 21-3, 4
10. Diller-Odell, 15-6, 10