Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Feb. 15

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 15.
Top 10
Record, previous ranking
1. Lincoln Pius X, 18-0, 1
2. Millard South, 19-1, 2
3. Fremont, 17-3, 3
4. Lincoln Southwest, 15-2, 4
5. Omaha Central, 18-3, 5
6. Elkhorn North, 17-1, 7
7. Norris, 17-2, 6
8. Crete, 19-2, 8
9. Humphrey St. Francis, 19-0, 9
10. Crofton, 20-3, 10
Class A
1. Lincoln Pius X, 18-0, 1
2. Millard South, 19-1, 2
3. Fremont, 17-3, 3
4. Lincoln Southwest, 15-2, 4
5. Omaha Central, 18-3, 5
6. Lincoln High, 11-6, 6
7. Papillion-La Vista, 12-7, 8
8. Bellevue West, 12-7, 9
9. Lincoln East, 10-8, 10
10. North Platte, 14-6, NR
Class B
1. Elkhorn North, 17-1, 2
2. Norris, 17-2, 1
3. Crete, 19-2, 3
4. Omaha Skutt, 16-4, 4
5. York, 17-3, 7
6. Beatrice, 13-3, 5
7. Scottsbluff, 15-6, 6
8. Omaha Gross, 14-6, 8
9. Bennington, 13-9, 9
10. Blair, 13-7, 10
Class C-1
1. Malcolm, 21-0, 1
2. Broken Bow, 20-1, 2
3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 19-2, 4
4. Grand Island Central Catholic, 18-2, 3
5. West Point-Beemer, 18-4, 5
6. North Bend, 17-3, 6
7. Lincoln Lutheran, 16-2, 7
8. Syracuse, 18-3, NR
9. Auburn, 16-4, 8
10. O’Neill, 17-5, 9
Class C-2
1. Crofton, 20-3, 1
2. West Point GACC; 20-3; 2
3. Clarkson/Leigh, 19-1, 3
4. Wood River, 21-2, 4
5. Centennial, 21-1, 5
6. BRLD, 17-4, 6
7. Ponca, 18-3, 7
8. North Central, 19-3, 8
9. Bridgeport, 20-3, NR
10. Sutton, 17-6, 9
Class D-1
1. Pleasanton, 22-1, 1
2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 16-4, 2
3. Weeping Water, 18-5, 3
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 15-7, 4
5. South Platte, 18-1, 7
6. Fremont Bergan, 12-9, 6
7. Shelton, 18-5, 8
8. BDS, 15-7, 9
9. Anselmo-Merna, 15-6, 5
10. North Platte St. Pat's, 14-8, 10
CLASS D-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis, 19-0, 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 21-2, 2
3. CWC, 20-1, 3
4. Wynot, 16-6, 6
5. Mullen, 21-2, 7
6. Exeter-Milligan, 20-4, 5
7. Maywood-Hayes Center, 21-2, 4
8. Sterling, 13-6, 8
9. Diller-Odell, 11-7, 9
10. SEM, 10-7, 10
