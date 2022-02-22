 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Feb. 22

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 22.

* * *

Top 10

School, Record, Previous ranking

1. Millard South, 24-0, 1

2. Lincoln High, 19-2, 2

3. Fremont, 22-2, 3

4. Omaha Central, 22-3, 4

5. Omaha Skutt, 22-0, 5

6. Elkhorn North, 20-1, 6

7. Lincoln Southwest, 17-5, 7

8. Millard North, 17-6, 8

9. Lincoln Pius X, 18-5, 9​

10. Bellevue East, 17-6, 10

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 24-0, 1

People are also reading…

2. Lincoln High, 19-2, 2

3. Fremont, 22-2, 3

4. Omaha Central, 22-3, 4

5. Lincoln Southwest, 17-5, 5

6. Millard North, 17-6, 6

7. Lincoln Pius X, 18-5, 7

8. Bellevue East, 17-6, 8

9. Bellevue West, 16-6, 9

10. Millard West, 14-8, 10

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 22-0, 1

2. Elkhorn North, 20-1, 2

3. Scottsbluff, 20-3, 3

4. Norris, 17-4, 4

5. Adams Central, 19-3, 5

6. York, 18-4, 6

7. Sidney, 18-6, 7

8. Elkhorn, 13-9, 8

9. Blair, 16-6, 9

10. Grand Island NW, 12-10, 10

CLASS C-1

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 19-5, 1

2. North Bend, 23-2, 2

3. Lincoln Lutheran, 21-3, 3

4. Malcolm, 19-6, 5

5. Wahoo, 18-6, 6

6. St. Paul, 20-4, 4

7. Gothenburg, 17-7, 8

8. Syracuse, 21-4, 9

9. Broken Bow, 21-4, 10

10. Minden, 18-6, 7

CLASS C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22-2, 1

2. Bridgeport, 23-1, 2

3. West Point GACC, 24-1, 3

4. Ponca, 23-1, 5

5. Crofton, 21-4, 4

6. Sutton, 21-4, 7

7. Pender, 20-6, 9

8. Oakland-Craig, 17-7, 6

9. Yutan, 18-7, 10

10. Superior, 20-5, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Fremont Bergan, 17-6, 4

2. Elmwood-Murdock, 22-3, 1

3. Ravenna, 20-5, 2

4. Humphrey/LHF, 18-6, 3

5. Shelton, 24-1, 5

6. Elgin/Pope John, 17-6, 6

7. Alma, 19-4, 7

8. BDS, 22-4, 9

9. Nebraska Christian, 19-5, NR

10. Cross County, 19-7, 8

CLASS D-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 23-3, 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-3, 2

3. Anselmo-Merna, 18-6, 3

4. O’Neill St. Mary, 18-6, 4

5. Sterling, 18-6, 5

6. Wauneta-Palisade, 19-5, 6

7. Wynot, 14-10, 7

8. South Platte, 16-6, 8

9. Maywood-Hayes Center, 23-3, 9

10. Diller-Odell, 15-7, 10​

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert