Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Feb. 23

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 23.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous ranking
1. Lincoln Pius X 20-0 1
2. Millard South 20-1 2
3. Fremont 19-3 3
4. Lincoln Southwest 16-2 4
5. Omaha Central 20-3 5
6. Norris 20-2 7
7. Crete 21-3 8
8. Elkhorn North 18-2 6
9. Humphrey St. Francis 21-0 9
10. Crofton 22-3 10
CLASS A
1. Lincoln Pius X 20-0 1
2. Millard South 20-1 2
3. Fremont 19-3 3
4. Lincoln Southwest 16-2 4
5. Omaha Central 20-3 5
6. Lincoln High 13-6 6
7. Millard North 14-8 NR
8. Papillion-La Vista 13-8 7
9. Bellevue West 12-8 8
10. North Platte 14-6 10
CLASS B
1. Norris 20-2 2
2. Crete 21-3 3
3. Elkhorn North 18-2 1
4. Omaha Skutt 19-4 4
5. York 20-3 5
6. Scottsbluff 18-6 7
7. Omaha Gross 17-6 8
8. Bennington 14-10 9
9. Grand Island NW 12-12 NR
10. Beatrice 13-5 6