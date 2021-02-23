 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Feb. 23
Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Feb. 23

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 23.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Previous ranking

1. Lincoln Pius X 20-0 1

2. Millard South 20-1 2

3. Fremont 19-3 3

4. Lincoln Southwest 16-2 4

5. Omaha Central 20-3 5

6. Norris 20-2 7

7. Crete 21-3 8

8. Elkhorn North 18-2 6

9. Humphrey St. Francis 21-0 9

10. Crofton 22-3 10

CLASS A

1. Lincoln Pius X 20-0 1

2. Millard South 20-1 2

3. Fremont 19-3 3

4. Lincoln Southwest 16-2 4

5. Omaha Central 20-3 5

6. Lincoln High 13-6 6

7. Millard North 14-8 NR

8. Papillion-La Vista 13-8 7

9. Bellevue West 12-8 8

10. North Platte 14-6 10

CLASS B

1. Norris 20-2 2

2. Crete 21-3 3

3. Elkhorn North 18-2 1

4. Omaha Skutt 19-4 4

5. York 20-3 5

6. Scottsbluff 18-6 7

7. Omaha Gross 17-6 8

8. Bennington 14-10 9

9. Grand Island NW 12-12 NR

10. Beatrice 13-5 6

