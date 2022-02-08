Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Feb. 8

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 8
* * *
Top 10
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Millard South, 20-0, 1
2. Lincoln High, 15-2, 4
3. Fremont, 18-2, 2
4. Omaha Central, 17-3, 3
5. Omaha Skutt, 18-0, 6
6. Elkhorn North, 18-1, 7
7. Millard North, 15-5, 10
8. Lincoln Southwest, 14-4, 5
9. Bellevue East, 14-5, 9
10. Lincoln East, 10-9, NR
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 20-0, 1
2. Lincoln High, 15-2, 4
3. Fremont, 18-2, 2
4. Omaha Central, 17-3, 3
5. Millard North, 15-5, 8
6. Lincoln Southwest, 14-4, 5
7. Bellevue East, 14-5, 7
8. Lincoln East, 10-9, NR
9. Lincoln Pius X, 15-5, 6
10. Bellevue West, 13-5, 9
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 18-0, 1
2. Elkhorn North, 18-1, 2
3. Scottsbluff, 17-3, 3
4. Norris, 16-2, 4
5. Adams Central, 16-3, 9
6. York, 17-4, 5
7. Beatrice, 11-3, 7
8. Sidney, 16-5, 8
9. Elkhorn, 12-7, 6
10. Blair, 16-4, NR
CLASS C-1
1. Grand Island CC, 16-5, 1
2. North Bend, 19-2, 2
3. Wahoo, 15-5, 3
4. Lincoln Lutheran, 17-3, 4
5. Broken Bow, 18-3, 5
6. St. Paul, 16-3, 8
7. Minden, 17-5, NR
8. Gothenburg, 14-6, 7
9. Syracuse, 17-4, NR
10. Milford, 14-7, NR
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-1, 1
2. Bridgeport, 19-1, 2
3. West Point GACC, 20-1, 3
4. Crofton, 18-3, 4
5. Ponca, 18-1, 5
6. Oakland-Craig, 15-5, 8
7. Sutton, 16-4, 7
8. Clarkson/Leigh, 16-6, NR
9. Pender, 17-5, 6
10. Yutan, 15-6, 10
CLASS D-1
1. Elmwood-Murdock, 18-2, 1
2. Ravenna, 17-4, 3
3. Humphrey/LHF, 15-5, 2
4. Fremont Bergan, 13-6, 4
5. Shelton, 19-1, 5
6. Elgin/Pope John, 14-5, 8
7. Alma, 16-3, 10
8. Cross County, 16-6, NR
9. North Platte St. Patrick, 14-7, NR
10. Niobrara/Verdigre, 14-7, NR
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 19-3, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 18-3, 2
3. Anselmo-Merna, 15-5, 3
4. Maywood-Hayes Center, 21-1, 4
5. O’Neill St. Mary's, 15-5, 6
6. Sterling, 15-5, 7
7. Wynot, 12-8, 8
8. Stuart, 11-8, 5
9. Crawford, 15-4, 9
10. Diller-Odell, 12-6, 10