Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Jan. 11

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 11.
* * *
Top 10
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Millard South, 12-0, 1
2. Omaha Central, 12-1, 2
3. Fremont, 12-1, 3
4. Bellevue West, 9-2, 7
5. Lincoln Pius X, 9-2, 8
6. Lincoln Southwest, 8-2, 4
7. Bellevue East, 8-3, 10
8. Millard North, 8-3, 6
9. Omaha Skutt, 11-0, NR
10. Elkhorn North, 11-1, 5
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 12-0, 1
2. Omaha Central, 12-1, 2
3. Fremont, 12-1, 3
4. Bellevue West, 9-2, 6
5. Lincoln Pius X, 9-2, 7
6. Lincoln Southwest, 8-2, 4
7. Bellevue East, 8-3, 8
8. Millard North, 8-3, 5
9. Lincoln High, 8-1, 9
10. Kearney, 8-3, NR
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 11-0, 3
2. Elkhorn North, 11-1, 1
3. Scottsbluff, 12-2, 7
4. Norris, 10-1, 2
5. York, 9-2, 4
6. Adams Central, 9-1, 5
7. Blair, 10-1, 6
8. Sidney, 10-2, 8
9. Elkhorn, 6-5, 10
10. Beatrice, 6-2, NR
CLASS C-1
1. St. Paul, 11-1, 3
2. Wahoo, 8-2, 5
3. Grand Island CC, 9-3, NR
4. North Bend, 9-1, 1
5. Lincoln Lutheran, 11-1, 2
6. Kearney Catholic, 9-3, 6
7. David City, 11-0, 7
8. Broken Bow, 9-2, 8
9. Ord, 9-3, 9
10. Pierce, 10-1, 10
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 11-0, 1
2. Bridgeport, 9-1, 2
3. West Point GACC, 12-1, 4
4. Crofton, 13-1, 5
5. Ponca, 10-1, 3
6. Elkhorn Valley, 9-1, 6
7. North Central, 10-2, 7
8. Pender, 9-4, 8
9. Oakland-Craig, 9-3, 10
10. Clarkson-Leigh, 9-3, 9
CLASS D-1
1. Elmwood-Murdock, 12-0, 2
2. Shelton, 11-0, 3
3. Humphrey/LHF, 8-2, 4
4. Fremont Bergan, 9-2, 1
5. Ravenna, 11-1, 7
6. Elgin/Pope John, 9-2, 5
7. Johnson-Brock, 9-2, 8
8. Southern, 11-1, 9
9. Alma, 9-1, NR
10. SEM, 10-1, 6
CLASS D-2
1. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 8-2, 5
2. Falls City SH, 9-3, 1
3. Humphrey St. Francis, 10-3, 2
4. Wynot, 8-3, 3
5. Anselmo-Merna, 8-4, 7
6. Maywood-Hayes Center, 13-1, 8
7. Diller-Odell, 8-3, 4
8. Sterling, 8-3, 6
9. Crawford, 10-2, NR
10. Lincoln Parkview, 9-2, NR