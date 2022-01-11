 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Jan. 11
0 Comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Jan. 11

  • 0

Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by Mike Patterson.

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 11.

* * *

Top 10

School, Record, Previous ranking

1. Millard South, 12-0, 1

2. Omaha Central, 12-1, 2

3. Fremont, 12-1, 3

4. Bellevue West, 9-2, 7

5. Lincoln Pius X, 9-2, 8

6. Lincoln Southwest, 8-2, 4

7. Bellevue East, 8-3, 10

8. Millard North, 8-3, 6

9. Omaha Skutt, 11-0, NR

10. Elkhorn North, 11-1, 5

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 12-0, 1

2. Omaha Central, 12-1, 2

3. Fremont, 12-1, 3

4. Bellevue West, 9-2, 6

5. Lincoln Pius X, 9-2, 7

6. Lincoln Southwest, 8-2, 4

7. Bellevue East, 8-3, 8

8. Millard North, 8-3, 5

9. Lincoln High, 8-1, 9

10. Kearney, 8-3, NR

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 11-0, 3

2. Elkhorn North, 11-1, 1

3. Scottsbluff, 12-2, 7

4. Norris, 10-1, 2

5. York, 9-2, 4

6. Adams Central, 9-1, 5

7. Blair, 10-1, 6

8. Sidney, 10-2, 8

9. Elkhorn, 6-5, 10

10. Beatrice, 6-2, NR

CLASS C-1

1. St. Paul, 11-1, 3

2. Wahoo, 8-2, 5

3. Grand Island CC, 9-3, NR

4. North Bend, 9-1, 1

5. Lincoln Lutheran, 11-1, 2

6. Kearney Catholic, 9-3, 6

7. David City, 11-0, 7

8. Broken Bow, 9-2, 8

9. Ord, 9-3, 9

10. Pierce, 10-1, 10

CLASS C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 11-0, 1

2. Bridgeport, 9-1, 2

3. West Point GACC, 12-1, 4

4. Crofton, 13-1, 5

5. Ponca, 10-1, 3

6. Elkhorn Valley, 9-1, 6

7. North Central, 10-2, 7

8. Pender, 9-4, 8

9. Oakland-Craig, 9-3, 10

10. Clarkson-Leigh, 9-3, 9

CLASS D-1

1. Elmwood-Murdock, 12-0, 2

2. Shelton, 11-0, 3

3. Humphrey/LHF, 8-2, 4

4. Fremont Bergan, 9-2, 1

5. Ravenna, 11-1, 7

6. Elgin/Pope John, 9-2, 5

7. Johnson-Brock, 9-2, 8

8. Southern, 11-1, 9

9. Alma, 9-1, NR

10. SEM, 10-1, 6

CLASS D-2

1. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 8-2, 5

2. Falls City SH, 9-3, 1

3. Humphrey St. Francis, 10-3, 2

4. Wynot, 8-3, 3

5. Anselmo-Merna, 8-4, 7

6. Maywood-Hayes Center, 13-1, 8

7. Diller-Odell, 8-3, 4

8. Sterling, 8-3, 6

9. Crawford, 10-2, NR

10. Lincoln Parkview, 9-2, NR

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert