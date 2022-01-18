Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Jan. 18

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 11.
* * *
Top 10
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Millard South, 14-0, 1
2. Omaha Central, 14-1, 2
3. Fremont, 13-1, 3
4. Bellevue West, 10-2, 4
5. Lincoln High, 9-2, NR
6. Lincoln Pius X, 10-3, 5
7. Lincoln Southwest, 8-2, 6
8. Bellevue East, 10-3, 7
9. Omaha Skutt, 12-0, 9
10. Elkhorn North, 13-1, 10
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 14-0, 1
2. Omaha Central, 14-1, 2
3. Fremont, 13-1, 3
4. Bellevue West, 10-2, 4
5. Lincoln High, 9-2, 9
6. Lincoln Pius X, 10-3, 5
7. Lincoln Southwest, 8-2, 6
8. Bellevue East, 10-3, 7
9. Millard North, 10-3, 8
10. Lincoln Northeast, 7-5, NR
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 12-0, 1
2. Elkhorn North, 13-1, 2
3. Scottsbluff, 14-3, 3
4. Norris, 11-1, 4
5. York, 11-2, 5
6. Adams Central, 11-1, 6
7. Blair, 10-2, 7
8. Sidney, 13-2, 8
9. Elkhorn, 7-5, 9
10. Beatrice, 6-2, 10
CLASS C-1
1. Wahoo, 11-2, 2
2. Grand Island CC, 10-4, 3
3. North Bend, 12-1, 4
4. Lincoln Lutheran, 12-1, 5
5. Ord, 11-3, 9
6. St. Paul, 12-2, 1
7. Broken Bow, 11-2, 8
8. Kearney Catholic, 10-5, 6
9. Minden, 12-3, NR
10. Pierce, 11-3, 10
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 14-0, 1
2. Bridgeport, 12-1, 2
3. West Point GACC, 14-1, 3
4. Crofton, 13-2, 4
5. Ponca, 12-1, 5
6. North Central, 12-2, 7
7. Pender, 11-4, 8
8. Oakland-Craig, 10-3, 9
9. Sutton, 11-3, NR
10. Superior, 12-2, NR
CLASS D-1
1. Elmwood-Murdock, 13-2, 1
2. Humphrey/LHF, 11-2, 3
3. Fremont Bergan, 9-4, 4
4. Ravenna, 12-2, 5
5. Elgin/Pope John, 12-2, 6
6. Shelton, 13-1, 2
7. Johnson-Brock, 11-3, 7
8. Southern, 13-2, 8
9. Alma, 11-2, 9
10. Cross County, 9-6, NR
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City SH, 12-3, 2
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 12-3, 3
3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 10-3, 1
4. Anselmo-Merna, 10-4, 5
5. Maywood-Hayes Center, 15-1, 6
6. Wynot, 8-5, 4
7. Sterling, 10-4, 8
8. Crawford, 12-2, 9
9. Lincoln Parkview, 10-4, 10
10. Diller-Odell, 9-4, 7