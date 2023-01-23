 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Jan. 23

  • Updated
Here are Mike Patterson's latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings.

* * *

TOP 10

School, record, previous ranking

1. Millard South, 15-2, 1

2. Bellevue West, 14-2, 2

3. Omaha Skutt, 16-1, 3

4. Elkhorn North, 14-1, 4

5. Millard North, 13-1, 5

6. Bellevue East, 11-2, 6​

7. Lincoln High, 13-1, 7

8. Lincoln Pius X, 13-2, 8

9. Omaha Central, 11-5, 10

10. Millard West, 7-6, 9

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 15-2, 1

2. Bellevue West, 14-2, 2

3. Millard North, 13-1, 3

4. Bellevue East, 11-2, 4

5. Lincoln High, 13-1, 5

6. Lincoln Pius X, 13-2, 6

7. Omaha Central, 11-5, 8

8. Millard West, 7-6, 7

9. Lincoln East, 8-4, 9

10. Kearney, 9-7, NR

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 16-1, 1

2. Elkhorn North, 14-1, 2

3. Beatrice, 10-1, 3

4. York, 13-1, 4

5. Sidney, 13-1, 5

6. Omaha Duchesne, 9-4, 7

7. Norris, 10-4, 6

8. Blair, 11-3, 8

9. Scottsbluff, 13-4, 9

10. Seward, 8-6, 10

CLASS C-1

1. Bridgeport, 14-0, 1

2. North Bend, 15-1, 3

3. Adams Central, 14-1, 2

4. Gothenburg, 11-2, 4

5. Wahoo, 12-3, 5

6. Lincoln Christian, 12-2, 6

7. Milford, 14-3, 7

8. Malcolm, 13-3, 8

9. Minden, 13-3, 9

10. Grand Island Central Catholic, 10-5, NR

CLASS C-2

1. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 15-1, 1

2. Crofton, 15-1, 3

3. Clarkson/Leigh, 13-3, 4

4. Pender, 16-2, 5

5. Ponca, 14-1, 6

6. Fremont Bergan, 12-3, 2

7. Oakland-Craig, 14-2, 7

8. Southern Valley, 11-2, 8

9. Gordon-Rushville, 13-2, 9

10. Cross County, 13-3, 10

CLASS D-1

1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 15-0, 1

2. SEM, 12-0, 2

3. Centura, 14-1, 3

4. Ravenna, 15-1, 4

5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 13-3, 5

6. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 14-3, 6

7. Alma, 11-1, 7

8. Johnson-Brock, 13-3, 10

9. Elmwood-Murdock, 11-4, 9

10. BDS, 13-3, 8

CLASS D-2

1. Shelton, 12-0, 1

2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 14-2, 2

3. Humphrey St. Francis, 13-4, 3

4. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 11-2, 4

5. Wynot, 10-6, 5

6. Lincoln Parkview, 12-6, 6

7. Overton, 13-3, 7

8. Howells-Dodge, 10-7, 10

9. Leyton, 9-3, 9

10. McCool Junction, 1302, NR

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

