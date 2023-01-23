Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Jan. 23

Here are Mike Patterson's latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings.
TOP 10
School, record, previous ranking
1. Millard South, 15-2, 1
2. Bellevue West, 14-2, 2
3. Omaha Skutt, 16-1, 3
4. Elkhorn North, 14-1, 4
5. Millard North, 13-1, 5
6. Bellevue East, 11-2, 6
7. Lincoln High, 13-1, 7
8. Lincoln Pius X, 13-2, 8
9. Omaha Central, 11-5, 10
10. Millard West, 7-6, 9
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 15-2, 1
2. Bellevue West, 14-2, 2
3. Millard North, 13-1, 3
4. Bellevue East, 11-2, 4
5. Lincoln High, 13-1, 5
6. Lincoln Pius X, 13-2, 6
7. Omaha Central, 11-5, 8
8. Millard West, 7-6, 7
9. Lincoln East, 8-4, 9
10. Kearney, 9-7, NR
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 16-1, 1
2. Elkhorn North, 14-1, 2
3. Beatrice, 10-1, 3
4. York, 13-1, 4
5. Sidney, 13-1, 5
6. Omaha Duchesne, 9-4, 7
7. Norris, 10-4, 6
8. Blair, 11-3, 8
9. Scottsbluff, 13-4, 9
10. Seward, 8-6, 10
CLASS C-1
1. Bridgeport, 14-0, 1
2. North Bend, 15-1, 3
3. Adams Central, 14-1, 2
4. Gothenburg, 11-2, 4
5. Wahoo, 12-3, 5
6. Lincoln Christian, 12-2, 6
7. Milford, 14-3, 7
8. Malcolm, 13-3, 8
9. Minden, 13-3, 9
10. Grand Island Central Catholic, 10-5, NR
CLASS C-2
1. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 15-1, 1
2. Crofton, 15-1, 3
3. Clarkson/Leigh, 13-3, 4
4. Pender, 16-2, 5
5. Ponca, 14-1, 6
6. Fremont Bergan, 12-3, 2
7. Oakland-Craig, 14-2, 7
8. Southern Valley, 11-2, 8
9. Gordon-Rushville, 13-2, 9
10. Cross County, 13-3, 10
CLASS D-1
1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 15-0, 1
2. SEM, 12-0, 2
3. Centura, 14-1, 3
4. Ravenna, 15-1, 4
5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 13-3, 5
6. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 14-3, 6
7. Alma, 11-1, 7
8. Johnson-Brock, 13-3, 10
9. Elmwood-Murdock, 11-4, 9
10. BDS, 13-3, 8
CLASS D-2
1. Shelton, 12-0, 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 14-2, 2
3. Humphrey St. Francis, 13-4, 3
4. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 11-2, 4
5. Wynot, 10-6, 5
6. Lincoln Parkview, 12-6, 6
7. Overton, 13-3, 7
8. Howells-Dodge, 10-7, 10
9. Leyton, 9-3, 9
10. McCool Junction, 1302, NR
