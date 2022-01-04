Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Jan. 4

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 4.
Top 10
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Millard South, 10-0, 1
2. Omaha Central, 10-1, 2
3. Fremont, 9-1, 8
4. Lincoln Southwest, 7-1, 4
5. Elkhorn North, 10-0, 5
6. Millard North, 7-2, 9
7. Bellevue West, 6-2, 6
8. Lincoln Pius X, 7-2, 7
9. Norris, 9-0, 10
10. Bellevue East, 6-3, NR
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 10-0, 1
2. Omaha Central, 10-1, 2
3. Fremont, 9-1, 7
4. Lincoln Southwest, 7-1, 4
5. Millard North, 7-2, 8
6. Bellevue West, 6-2, 5
7. Lincoln Pius X, 7-2, 6
8. Bellevue East, 6-3, 9
9. Lincoln High, 6-1, 3
10. Gretna, 6-3, 10
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn North, 10-0, 1
2. Norris, 9-0, 2
3. Omaha Skutt, 8-0, 4
4. York, 8-1, 3
5. Adams Central, 8-1, 5
6. Blair, 8-1, 7
7. Scottsbluff, 9-2, 8
8. Sidney, 9-1, 10
9. Waverly, 5-3, 6
10. Elkhorn, 4-5, NR
CLASS C-1
1. North Bend, 7-0, 1
2. Lincoln Lutheran, 9-0, 2
3. St. Paul, 8-1, 7
4. Malcolm, 9-1, 8
5. Wahoo, 6-2, 4
6. Kearney Catholic, 7-2, 6
7. David City, 8-0, 10
8. Broken Bow, 6-2, 9
9. Ord, 7-3, NR
10. Pierce, 7-1, NR
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 9-0, 1
2. Bridgeport, 8-0, 2
3. Ponca, 10-0, 3
4. West Point GACC, 10-1, 4
5. Crofton, 10-1, 5
6. Elkhorn Valley, 7-1, 6
7. North Central, 8-1, 10
8. Pender, 8-3, NR
9. Clarkson-Leigh, 6-3, 8
10. Oakland-Craig, 7-3, 9
CLASS D-1
1. Fremont Bergan, 8-0, 3
2. Elmwood-Murdock, 9-0, 4
3. Shelton, 9-0, 2
4. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 7-2, 1
5. Elgin/Pope John, 8-1, 7
6. SEM, 8-0, 8
7. Ravenna, 9-1, 9
8. Johnson-Brock, 7-1, 5
9. Southern, 8-1, NR
10. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 5-4, NR
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8-2, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 8-2, 2
3. Wynot, 7-2, 3
4. Diller-Odell, 7-2, 5
5. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 6-2, NR
6. Sterling, 6-3, 6
7. Anselmo-Merna, 7-3, 7
8. Maywood-Hayes Center, 10-1, 4
9. Santee, 6-1, 9
10. Silver Lake, 6-2, 10