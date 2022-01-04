 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Jan. 4
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Jan. 4

Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings.

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 4.

* * *

Top 10

School, Record, Previous ranking

1. Millard South, 10-0, 1

2. Omaha Central, 10-1, 2

3. Fremont, 9-1, 8

4. Lincoln Southwest, 7-1, 4

5. Elkhorn North, 10-0, 5

6. Millard North, 7-2, 9

7. Bellevue West, 6-2, 6

8. Lincoln Pius X, 7-2, 7

9. Norris, 9-0, 10

10. Bellevue East, 6-3, NR

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 10-0, 1

2. Omaha Central, 10-1, 2

3. Fremont, 9-1, 7

4. Lincoln Southwest, 7-1, 4

5. Millard North, 7-2, 8

6. Bellevue West, 6-2, 5

7. Lincoln Pius X, 7-2, 6

8. Bellevue East, 6-3, 9

9. Lincoln High, 6-1, 3

10. Gretna, 6-3, 10

CLASS B

1. Elkhorn North, 10-0, 1

2. Norris, 9-0, 2

3. Omaha Skutt, 8-0, 4

4. York, 8-1, 3

5. Adams Central, 8-1, 5

6. Blair, 8-1, 7

7. Scottsbluff, 9-2, 8

8. Sidney, 9-1, 10

9. Waverly, 5-3, 6

10. Elkhorn, 4-5, NR

CLASS C-1

1. North Bend, 7-0, 1

2. Lincoln Lutheran, 9-0, 2

3. St. Paul, 8-1, 7

4. Malcolm, 9-1, 8

5. Wahoo, 6-2, 4

6. Kearney Catholic, 7-2, 6

7. David City, 8-0, 10

8. Broken Bow, 6-2, 9

9. Ord, 7-3, NR

10. Pierce, 7-1, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 9-0, 1

2. Bridgeport, 8-0, 2

3. Ponca, 10-0, 3

4. West Point GACC, 10-1, 4

5. Crofton, 10-1, 5

6. Elkhorn Valley, 7-1, 6

7. North Central, 8-1, 10

8. Pender, 8-3, NR

9. Clarkson-Leigh, 6-3, 8

10. Oakland-Craig, 7-3, 9

CLASS D-1

1. Fremont Bergan, 8-0, 3

2. Elmwood-Murdock, 9-0, 4

3. Shelton, 9-0, 2

4. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 7-2, 1

5. Elgin/Pope John, 8-1, 7

6. SEM, 8-0, 8

7. Ravenna, 9-1, 9

8. Johnson-Brock, 7-1, 5

9. Southern, 8-1, NR

10. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 5-4, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8-2, 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 8-2, 2

3. Wynot, 7-2, 3

4. Diller-Odell, 7-2, 5

5. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 6-2, NR

6. Sterling, 6-3, 6

7. Anselmo-Merna, 7-3, 7

8. Maywood-Hayes Center, 10-1, 4

9. Santee, 6-1, 9

10. Silver Lake, 6-2, 10

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert