Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, January 17

Here are Mike Patterson's latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings.
TOP 10 School, record, previous ranking
1. Millard South, 13-2, 4
2. Bellevue West, 13-2, 1
4. Elkhorn North, 13-1, 3
5. Millard North, 11-1, 5
6. Bellevue East, 9-2, 6
8. Lincoln Pius X, 10-2, 9
10. Omaha Central, 9-5, 10
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 13-2, 2
2. Bellevue West, 13-2, 1
3. Millard North, 11-1, 3
6. Lincoln Pius X, 10-2, 7
8. Omaha Central, 9-5, 10
10. Lincoln Northeast, 10-5, 8
CLASS B
2. Elkhorn North, 13-1, 2
7. Omaha Duchesne, 8-3, 7
CLASS C-1
2. Adams Central, 13-0, 2
6. Lincoln Christian, 11-2, 7
10. Columbus Scotus, 10-3, 8
CLASS C-2
1. West Point GACC, 12-1, 2
2. Fremont Bergan, 11-2, 1
4. Clarkson/Leigh, 11-3, 7
7. Oakland-Craig, 12-2, 6
8. Southern Valley, 10-2, 8
9. Gordon-Rushville, 11-1, 9
10. Cross County, 12-3, 10
CLASS D-1
1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 15-0, 1
5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 13-2, 6
6. Hartington CC, 12-2, 7
9. Elmwood-Murdock, 9-3, 9
10. Johnson-Brock, 11-3, 10
CLASS D-2
2. Falls City SH, 12-2, 3
3. Humphrey St. Francis, 10-4, 2
4. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 9-2, 5
6. Lincoln Parkview, 11-5, 6
8. Wilcox-Hildreth, 11-2, NR
10. Howells-Dodge, 9-6, 10
Photos: Bellevue West faces Millard South
Millard South’s Cora Olsen tries to score during their game against Bellevue West at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South’s Mya Babbitt (left) tries to score while pressured by Bellevue West's Faith Elmore during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South’s Khloe Lemon (right) tries to score while pressured by Bellevue West's Zhyael Dotzler during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South’s Cora Olsen (left) tries to score while colliding with Bellevue West's Naomi White during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South’s Head Coach Bryce Meyers yells to his players during their game against Bellevue West at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (left) tries to score while pressured by Millard South’s Mya Babbitt during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Danielle Coyer (left) looks to score while pressured by Millard South's Mya Babbitt during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West’s Naomi White tries to score during their game against Millard South at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (left) tries to stop Millard South’s Cora Olsen from scoring during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White (left) tries to get past Millard South's Cora Olsen during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (center) tries to get past Millard South's Cora Olsen (right) during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White (right) tries to score while pressured by Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White (right) tries to score while pressured by Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt scores during their game against Bellevue West at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen (left) tries to score while pressured by Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen (left) tries to score while pressured by Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen (left) tries to score while pressured by Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (right) shoots while pressured by Bellevue West's Naomi White during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (left) gets past Bellevue West's Naomi White during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West’s Head Coach Dane Bacon speaks to a referee during their game against Millard South at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West’s Head Coach Dane Bacon yells to his players during their game against Millard South at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West’s Head Coach Dane Bacon speaks to his players during their game against Millard South at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
