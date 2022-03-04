 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, March 4

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 4.

* * *

Top 10

School, Record, Previous ranking

1. Millard South, 26-0, 1

2. Lincoln High, 21-2, 2

3. Fremont, 24-2, 3

4. Omaha Central, 24-3, 4

5. Elkhorn North, 23-1, 6

6. Omaha Skutt, 24-1, 5

7. Lincoln Southwest, 19-5, 7

8. Bellevue East, 19-6, 10​

9. Bellevue West, 18-6, NR

10. Lincoln Pius X, 19-6, 9

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 26-0, 1

2. Lincoln High, 21-2, 2

3. Fremont, 24-2, 3

4. Omaha Central, 24-3, 4

5. Lincoln Southwest, 19-5, 5

6. Bellevue East, 19-6, 8

7. Bellevue West, 18-6, 9

8. Lincoln Pius X, 19-6, 7

9. Millard North, 18-7, 6

10. Millard West, 15-9, 10

CLASS B

1. Elkhorn North, 23-1, 2

2. Omaha Skutt, 24-1, 1

3. Norris, 20-4, 4

4. Adams Central, 22-3, 5

5. York, 21-4, 6

6. Waverly, 12-11, NR

7. Scottsbluff, 22-4, 3

8. Blair, 18-6, 9

9. Beatrice, 16-5, NR

10. Elkhorn, 13-11, 8

CLASS C-1

1. Grand Island CC, 20-5, 1

2. North Bend, 24-2, 2

3. Lincoln Lutheran, 22-3, 3

4. Malcolm, 20-6, 4

5. St. Paul, 21-4, 6

6. Broken Bow, 22-4, 9

7. BRLD, 19-6, NR

8. Gothenburg, 18-7, 7

9. Wahoo, 18-7, 5

10. Columbus Scotus, 16-9, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 23-2, 1

2. Bridgeport, 24-1, 2

3. West Point GACC, 25-1, 3

4. Ponca, 24-1, 4

5. Crofton, 22-4, 5

6. Sutton, 22-4, 6

7. Oakland-Craig, 18-7, 8

8. Elkhorn Valley, 22-4, NR

9. Pender, 20-7, 7

10. Superior, 20-6, 10

CLASS D-1

1. Fremont Bergan, 18-6, 1

2. Elmwood-Murdock, 23-3, 2

3. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 19-6, 4

4. Shelton, 25-1, 5

5. Hartington CC, 13-15, NR

6. Ravenna, 20-6, 3

7. BDS, 23-4, 8

8. Nebraska Christian, 20-5, 9

9. Niobrara/Verdigre, 18-8, NR

10. Elgin/Pope John, 17-7, 6

CLASS D-2

1. Falls City SH, 24-3, 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 23-3, 2

3. O’Neill St. Mary, 19-6, 4

4. Anselmo-Merna, 19-6, 3

5. Sterling, 19-6, 5

6. Wynot, 15-10, 7

7. Diller-Odell, 16-7, 10

8. Crawford, 20-4, NR

9. Wauneta-Palisade, 19-6, 6

10. Maywood-Hayes Center, 23-4, 9​

