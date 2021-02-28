 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings, March 1
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 1.

* * *

Top 10

Record, previous ranking

1. Lincoln Pius X, 22-0, 1

2. Millard South, 23-1, 2

3. Fremont, 21-3, 3

4. Lincoln Southwest, 19-2, 4

5. Omaha Central, 22-3, 5

6. Norris, 20-2, 6

7. Crete, 21-3, 7

8. Elkhorn North, 18-2, 8

9. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-0, 9

10. Crofton, 23-3, 10

Class A

1. Lincoln Pius X, 22-0, 1

2. Millard South, 23-1, 2

3. Fremont, 21-3, 3

4. Lincoln Southwest, 19-2, 4

5. Omaha Central, 22-3, 5

6. North Platte, 16-6, 10

7. Lincoln East, 13-9, NR

8. Bellevue East, 13-11, NR

9. Millard North, 14-9, 7

10. Papillion-La Vista, 14-9, 8

Class B

1. Norris, 20-2, 1

2. Crete, 21-3, 2

3. Elkhorn North, 18-2, 3

4. Omaha Skutt, 19-4, 4

5. York, 20-3, 5

6. Scottsbluff, 18-6, 6

7. Omaha Gross, 17-6, 7

8. Bennington, 14-10, 8

9. Grand Island Northwest, 12-12, 9

10. Beatrice, 13-5, 10

Class C-1

1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22-2, 3

2. Grand Island Central Catholic, 21-2, 4

3. Broken Bow, 23-1, 2

4. North Bend, 21-3, 6

5. Lincoln Lutheran, 19-2, 7

6. Syracuse, 21-3, 8

7. Malcolm, 21-2, 1

8. West Point-Beemer, 19-6, 5

9. Sidney, 18-6, NR

10. O'Neill, 18-7, 10

Class C-2

1. Crofton, 23-3, 1

2. West Point GACC, 23-3, 2

3. Wood River, 24-2, 4

4. BRLD, 20-4, 6

5. Bridgeport, 23-3, 9

6. North Central, 20-5, 8

7. Ponca, 19-4, 7

8. Nebraska City Lourdes, 20-4, NR

9. Cross County, 20-5, NR

10. Centennial, 23-2, 5

Class D-1

1. Pleasanton, 25-1, 1

2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 19-4, 2

3. Weeping Water, 21-5, 3

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 18-7, 4

5. Fremont Bergan, 15-9, 6

6. BDS, 18-7, 8

7. Elmwood-Murdock, 12-11, NR

8. North Platte St. Pat's, 16-9, 10

9. South Platte, 20-2, 5

10. Shelton, 20-6, 7

Class D-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-0, 1

2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 24-2, 2

3. CWC, 23-1, 3

4. Wynot, 19-6, 4

5. Mullen, 24-2, 5

6. Exeter-Milligan, 23-4, 6

7. Maywood-Hayes Center, 24-2, 7

8. Sterling, 15-7, 8

9. Diller-Odell, 11-9, 9

10. Wauneta-Palisade, 17-9, NR

Photos: Lincoln East takes on Papillion-La Vista in girls basketball districts

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH



