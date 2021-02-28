Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings, March 1

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 1.
Top 10
Record, previous ranking
1. Lincoln Pius X, 22-0, 1
2. Millard South, 23-1, 2
3. Fremont, 21-3, 3
4. Lincoln Southwest, 19-2, 4
5. Omaha Central, 22-3, 5
6. Norris, 20-2, 6
7. Crete, 21-3, 7
8. Elkhorn North, 18-2, 8
9. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-0, 9
10. Crofton, 23-3, 10
Class A
1. Lincoln Pius X, 22-0, 1
2. Millard South, 23-1, 2
3. Fremont, 21-3, 3
4. Lincoln Southwest, 19-2, 4
5. Omaha Central, 22-3, 5
6. North Platte, 16-6, 10
7. Lincoln East, 13-9, NR
8. Bellevue East, 13-11, NR
9. Millard North, 14-9, 7
10. Papillion-La Vista, 14-9, 8
Class B
1. Norris, 20-2, 1
2. Crete, 21-3, 2
3. Elkhorn North, 18-2, 3
4. Omaha Skutt, 19-4, 4
5. York, 20-3, 5
6. Scottsbluff, 18-6, 6
7. Omaha Gross, 17-6, 7
8. Bennington, 14-10, 8
9. Grand Island Northwest, 12-12, 9
10. Beatrice, 13-5, 10
Class C-1
1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22-2, 3
2. Grand Island Central Catholic, 21-2, 4
3. Broken Bow, 23-1, 2
4. North Bend, 21-3, 6
5. Lincoln Lutheran, 19-2, 7
6. Syracuse, 21-3, 8
7. Malcolm, 21-2, 1
8. West Point-Beemer, 19-6, 5
9. Sidney, 18-6, NR
10. O'Neill, 18-7, 10
Class C-2
1. Crofton, 23-3, 1
2. West Point GACC, 23-3, 2
3. Wood River, 24-2, 4
4. BRLD, 20-4, 6
5. Bridgeport, 23-3, 9
6. North Central, 20-5, 8
7. Ponca, 19-4, 7
8. Nebraska City Lourdes, 20-4, NR
9. Cross County, 20-5, NR
10. Centennial, 23-2, 5
Class D-1
1. Pleasanton, 25-1, 1
2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 19-4, 2
3. Weeping Water, 21-5, 3
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 18-7, 4
5. Fremont Bergan, 15-9, 6
6. BDS, 18-7, 8
7. Elmwood-Murdock, 12-11, NR
8. North Platte St. Pat's, 16-9, 10
9. South Platte, 20-2, 5
10. Shelton, 20-6, 7
Class D-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-0, 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 24-2, 2
3. CWC, 23-1, 3
4. Wynot, 19-6, 4
5. Mullen, 24-2, 5
6. Exeter-Milligan, 23-4, 6
7. Maywood-Hayes Center, 24-2, 7
8. Sterling, 15-7, 8
9. Diller-Odell, 11-9, 9
10. Wauneta-Palisade, 17-9, NR
