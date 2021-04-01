Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, April 1

Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 1.
Top 10, Record, Previous Rank
1. Lincoln East, 4-0, 2
2. Gretna, 5-0, 4
3. Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 5
4. Lincoln Southwest, 5-0, 7
5. Millard West, 4-1, 3
6. Elkhorn South, 4-1, 6
7. Papillion-La Vista South, 4-0, NR
8. Omaha Marian, 3-2, 1
9. Papillion-La Vista, 4-2, 8
10. Lincoln Southeast, 4-1, NR
CLASS A
1. Lincoln East, 4-0, 2
2. Gretna, 5-0, 4
3. Lincoln Southwest, 5-0, 6
4. Millard West, 4-1, 3
5. Elkhorn South, 4-1, 5
6. Papillion-La Vista South, 4-0, NR
7. Omaha Marian, 3-2, 1
8. Papillion-La Vista, 4-2, 7
9. Lincoln Southeast, 4-1, 10
10. Millard South, 2-3, NR
COMMENTS: The only class with a change at the top, Lincoln East takes the mantle after a 4-0 start that has seen the Spartans outscore their opponents by a combined 26-2. Not to be outdone, Gretna has scored 44 goals through its first five matches. The Dragons are the highest ranked team in the Metro entering the conference’s tournament next week. The field will have eight ranked teams. Lincoln Southwest already has overtime wins over Marian and Millard West – the preseason No. 1 and 3 teams, respectively. Millard South joins the mix despite its three-match losing streak. The Patriots own the best victory (a 2-1 season-opening result over Omaha Westside) of any of the contenders for the final spot.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 1
2. Omaha Duchesne, 6-1, 6
3. Columbus Scotus, 2-1, 3
4. Omaha Mercy, 5-1, 2
5. Elkhorn, 4-0, 7
6. Omaha Roncalli, 3-2, 4
7. Norris, 4-0, NR
8. Bennington, 2-3, 5
9. Lexington, 3-1, NR
10. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, 5-0, NR
COMMENTS: Preseason favorite Skutt has been as advertised through the first two weeks, outscoring six opponents by a combined 40-1 total. The SkyHawks’ toughest regular-season challenge may be next, though, with a Tuesday visit to Millard West on tap. Duchesne replaces conference cohort Mercy in the No. 2 spot. The lone loss in the Cardinals’ 6-1 start came to Skutt. Thursday’s match between unbeaten Elkhorn and Norris will be a meeting of teams on the rise. Lexington replaces Hastings based on a 2-1 win in a head-to-head meeting between the two. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central joins the fray behind a 5-0 record (and 29-1 goal differential) but will have tests against Scotus and Mercy in the span of three days next week.