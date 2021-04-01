Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, April 1

COMMENTS: The only class with a change at the top, Lincoln East takes the mantle after a 4-0 start that has seen the Spartans outscore their opponents by a combined 26-2. Not to be outdone, Gretna has scored 44 goals through its first five matches. The Dragons are the highest ranked team in the Metro entering the conference’s tournament next week. The field will have eight ranked teams. Lincoln Southwest already has overtime wins over Marian and Millard West – the preseason No. 1 and 3 teams, respectively. Millard South joins the mix despite its three-match losing streak. The Patriots own the best victory (a 2-1 season-opening result over Omaha Westside) of any of the contenders for the final spot.