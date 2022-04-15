Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, April 15

Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 15.

* * *

Top 10

Rank, school, record, previous ranking

1. Gretna, 11-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian, 10-1, 2

3. Lincoln Southwest, 8-1, 7

4. Lincoln Pius X, 7-1, 10

5. Lincoln Southeast, 7-1, 4

6. Lincoln East, 7-2, 6

7. Millard West, 7-3, 9

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 6-3, 8

9. Omaha Skutt, 7-2, 3

10. Omaha Westside, 6-4, NR

Class A

1. Gretna, 11-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian, 10-1, 2

3. Lincoln Southwest, 8-1, 6

4. Lincoln Pius X, 7-1, 9

5. Lincoln Southeast, 7-1, 3

6. Lincoln East, 7-2, 5

7. Millard West, 7-3, 8

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 6-3, 7

9. Omaha Westside, 6-4, NR

10. Elkhorn South, 8-1, 4

Comments: The defending champs maintain their spot on top, but at a cost. Gretna lost Savannah DeFini and Madelyn White — both Division I prospects and two of their top players — to injuries the past two weeks. DeFini is expected back, while the severity of White’s knee injury is still being determined. Three of the four Lincoln schools move up, with Pius making the biggest jump. The Thunderbolts handed Lincoln Southeast its lone loss. They’re also the only team to score on (or beat) a Norris team that played for the Class B title a year ago. Westside joins the fold after beating Elkhorn South in the Metro tournament quarters. The Warriors are thrown right into the fire, with matches against three ranked teams the next two weeks.

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 7-2, 1

2. Norris, 9-1, 2

3. Omaha Duchesne, 10-1, 3

4. Bennington, 8-3, 4

5. Columbus Scotus, 9-2, 9

6. Blair, 6-3, 5

7. Elkhorn North, 6-3, 6

8. Elkhorn, 5-3, 8

9. Omaha Mercy, 7-5, 10

10. Platteview, 7-3, NR

Comments: No change amongst the top four, despite Bennington’s loss to Elkhorn North in the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament Wednesday. The Badgers have done enough — most notably wins over Mercy and Elkhorn, and a one-score loss to Norris — to remain among the favorites. Elkhorn North gets its first crack at Norris in Friday’s EMC final. The latter has yet to concede a goal to a Class B team this season and is averaging almost seven goals in those contests. Scotus has run off eight straight wins — outscoring opponents 30-3 along the way — since a 2-1 loss to Elkhorn in late March. Platteview gets the nod for the final spot, replacing Waverly based on scoring comparisons.

