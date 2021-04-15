Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, April 15

COMMENTS: Despite a shootout loss over the weekend, Skutt keeps its stranglehold on the top spot. The SkyHawks have outscored Class B competition 32-1 this season, a figure that includes three wins over ranked opponents. Norris and Blair - the only two teams in the ratings that didn’t lose in the last week - meet Friday night for the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament title. Omaha Gross and Waverly get the nod for the final two spots, but a larger group of ratings contenders has yet to separate itself. More movement could be on tap, with multiple ranked match-ups over the next week.