Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, April 15

Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 15.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous Rank
1. Gretna, 11-0, 2
2. Lincoln Southwest, 9-0, 4
3. Lincoln East, 8-1, 1
4. Omaha Skutt, 8-1, 3
5. Millard North, 8-1, NR
6. Papillion-La Vista South, 8-1, 7
7. Papillion-La Vista, 7-4, 8
8. Millard West, 5-4, 5
9. Omaha Marian, 6-3, 8
10. Elkhorn South, 5-3, 6
CLASS A
1. Gretna, 11-0, 2
2. Lincoln Southwest, 9-0, 3
3. Lincoln East, 8-1, 1
4. Millard North, 6-5, 10
5. Papillion-La Vista South, 8-1, 6
6. Papillion-La Vista, 7-4, 8
7. Millard West, 5-4, 4
8. Omaha Marian, 6-3, 7
9. Elkhorn South, 5-3, 5
10. Omaha Westside, 4-6, NR
COMMENTS: A new No. 1 after Gretna rolled its way through the Metro Conference tournament, outscoring four opponents by a combined 24-2. The Dragons have an attack that will be tough to match down the stretch. A Thursday test against Papio South will be Gretna’s seventh match against a ranked opponent this season. Lincoln Southwest – the only other remaining unbeaten in Class A – moves up a spot after knocking off previously top-ranked Lincoln East. Behind the top three things get jumbled. Millard North makes the jump after going through Elkhorn South, Omaha Westside and Papio South on the way to the Metro finals.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 8-1, 1
2. Omaha Duchesne, 8-2, 2
3. Norris, 10-0, 7
4. Omaha Mercy, 7-2, 4
5. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, 7-1, 10
6. Columbus Scotus, 5-3, 3
7. Blair, 8-2, NR
8. Bennington, 7-4, 8
9. Omaha Gross, 6-4, NR
10. Waverly, 5-4, NR
COMMENTS: Despite a shootout loss over the weekend, Skutt keeps its stranglehold on the top spot. The SkyHawks have outscored Class B competition 32-1 this season, a figure that includes three wins over ranked opponents. Norris and Blair - the only two teams in the ratings that didn’t lose in the last week - meet Friday night for the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament title. Omaha Gross and Waverly get the nod for the final two spots, but a larger group of ratings contenders has yet to separate itself. More movement could be on tap, with multiple ranked match-ups over the next week.