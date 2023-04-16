GIRLS

TOP 10

CLASS A

COMMENTS: Only one small change at the bottom, with Columbus and Elkhorn South swapping spots. The latter had the only loss of a ranked team against an unranked opponent last week, dropping a match in a tournament in Iowa. A stretch of tests continues for top-ranked Gretna, which has trips to Elkhorn South and Lincoln East later in the week. The Heartland Athletic Conference — and its five teams that have been ranked this season — will have its tournament this week, as well. A rematch with Marian on Monday starts a busy week for Westside, too. The Warriors come back the next day to face Omaha Duchesne, Class B’s top-ranked team. Matches against ranked teams in Lincoln Pius X and Millard West close the regular season for Westside.