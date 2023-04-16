Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 16.
* * *
GIRLS
TOP 10
School, record, previous rank
1. Gretna, 12-0, 1
2. Lincoln East, 10-0, 2
3. Lincoln Southwest, 9-2, 3
4. Omaha Marian, 9-3, 4
5. Omaha Duchesne, 10-0, 5
6. Omaha Westside, 7-4, 6
7. Millard West, 8-3, 7
8. Lincoln Pius X, 8-2, 8
9. Norris, 9-1, 9
10. Omaha Skutt, 5-3, 10
CLASS A
1. Gretna, 12-0, 1
2. Lincoln East, 10-0, 2
3. Lincoln Southwest, 9-2, 3
4. Omaha Marian, 9-3, 4
5. Omaha Westside, 7-4, 5
6. Millard West, 8-3, 6
7. Lincoln Pius X, 8-2, 7
8. Millard North, 6-4, 8
9. Columbus, 7-3, 10
10. Elkhorn South, 5-4, 9
COMMENTS: Only one small change at the bottom, with Columbus and Elkhorn South swapping spots. The latter had the only loss of a ranked team against an unranked opponent last week, dropping a match in a tournament in Iowa. A stretch of tests continues for top-ranked Gretna, which has trips to Elkhorn South and Lincoln East later in the week. The Heartland Athletic Conference — and its five teams that have been ranked this season — will have its tournament this week, as well. A rematch with Marian on Monday starts a busy week for Westside, too. The Warriors come back the next day to face Omaha Duchesne, Class B’s top-ranked team. Matches against ranked teams in Lincoln Pius X and Millard West close the regular season for Westside.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Duchesne, 10-0, 1
2. Norris, 9-1, 2
3. Omaha Skutt, 5-3, 3
4. Grand Island Northwest, 10-0, 5
5. Columbus Scotus, 8-1, 4
6. Bennington, 8-4, 6
7. Elkhorn North, 8-3, 7
8. Omaha Roncalli, 6-3, 8
9. Linc Luth/Raym Central, 6-2, 9
10. Blair, 7-4, NR
COMMENTS: The finishing kick for unbeaten Duchesne begins Monday against Westside, but that’s hardly the last heavy-lifting left in the regular season for the Cardinals, who still have next week’s River Cities Conference tournament to contend with. Norris capped its conference title run with a 3-0 win over Elkhorn North on Friday night. The Titans have now outscored Class B competition 44-2 on the season entering a Monday night meeting with newly-ranked Blair. Northwest jumps Scotus after a 2-0 win when the two met early last week. It was the biggest shuffle in a set of rankings that was pretty status quo.