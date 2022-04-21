Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, April 21

Top 10

Class A

Comments: Gretna has left little doubt as to who the Class A favorite is. But a potentially tricky finish to the regular season — road matches Thursday and Monday against Millard West and Elkhorn South, respectively — are a good test before the postseason begins. The Lincoln block had a bit of change after the completion of East’s 3-2 win over Pius X, a match that was halted due to weather early last week. A monster match-up in the capital city is on tap for Wednesday night with Southwest facing Southeast. Papillion-La Vista joins the fray on the heels of three-straight wins, including a 2-0 result against crosstown rival Papillion-La Vista South. In the span of four days, the Monarchs face three Metro tourney semifinalists — a rematch against Marian (Friday), Westside at Morrison (Saturday), another against Papio South (Monday).

Class B

Comments: A collision course of sorts has developed at the top, with defending champion Skutt and runner-up Norris establishing themselves as the clear favorites. Their three combined losses have come against three ranked Class A opponents by a combined three goals — two of which were in overtime. They’ve combined to outscore Class B competition 92-1 this season. Elkhorn North jumps two spots after twice beating Bennington by one score. The lone Wolves loss in their last seven contests came to Norris in the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament finals. They close the regular season with a match against Skutt (Saturday) and trips to Norris (Tuesday) and Columbus Scotus (next Thursday). Roncalli replaces Platteview in the final slot behind a 3-2 head-to-head win on Tuesday. It gives the River Cities Conference four ranked teams ahead of next week’s tournament.