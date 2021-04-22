 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, April 22
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, April 22

Jake Anderson and Nick Rubek discuss why Lincoln Southwest is the top Class A boys soccer team, the Gretna girls' record-setting offense, if Omaha Skutt is the team to beat in Class B for boys and girls and more.​

Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 22.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Previous Rank

1. Gretna 14-0 1

2. Lincoln Southwest 12-0 2

3. Lincoln East 10-1 3

4. Omaha Skutt 11-1 4

5. Millard North 8-6 5

6. Papillion-LV South 9-3 6

7. Papillion-La Vista 8-5 7

8. Millard West 7-4 8

9. Omaha Marian 7-3 9

10. Omaha Westside 4-6 NR

CLASS A

1. Gretna 14-0 1

2. Lincoln Southwest 12-0 2

3. Lincoln East 10-1 3

4. Millard North 8-6 4

5. Papillion-LV South 9-3 5

6. Papillion-La Vista 8-5 6

7. Millard West 7-4 7

8. Omaha Marian 7-3 8

9. Omaha Westside 4-6 10

10. Elkhorn South 6-4 9

COMMENTS: Little change as losses in the Top 10 over the past week were few and far between. In fact, two of the combined five losses came to a team outside of the group (Omaha Skutt). The other three were all at the hands of higher-ranked opponents. It’s full steam ahead for top-ranked Gretna, which has outscored opponents 108-4. The Dragons have ranked meetings with Millard West (Thursday) and Elkhorn South (Monday) before the postseason. Lincoln Southwest wrapped up a capital city title with its 1-0 win Wednesday over Lincoln Southeast. The SilverHawks have won six one-score matches this season.

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt 11-1 1

2. Norris 12-0 3

3. Omaha Duchesne 9-2 2

4. Omaha Mercy 9-3 4

5. Lin. Lutheran/Raymond Cen. 9-1 5

6. Blair 9-4 7

7. Columbus Scotus 6-4 6

8. Omaha Gross 7-4 9

9. Omaha Roncalli 5-5 NR

10. Elkhorn North 5-6 NR

COMMENTS: Small changes behind top-ranked Skutt, which strengthened its position with a pair of wins over teams ranked in the top five in Class A over the weekend. The SkyHawks get newly ranked Elkhorn North on Saturday before the River Cities Conference tournament next week, a field that includes five ranked sides. Blair is up a position despite losing a pair of 2-1 matches to Norris in four days, one of which was an overtime affair in the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament final. They are the only one-score results of the season for Norris, which also moved up a spot. Blair rebounded to beat Columbus Scotus this week, swapping spots with the Shamrocks in the rankings.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert