Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, April 22

COMMENTS: Little change as losses in the Top 10 over the past week were few and far between. In fact, two of the combined five losses came to a team outside of the group (Omaha Skutt). The other three were all at the hands of higher-ranked opponents. It’s full steam ahead for top-ranked Gretna, which has outscored opponents 108-4. The Dragons have ranked meetings with Millard West (Thursday) and Elkhorn South (Monday) before the postseason. Lincoln Southwest wrapped up a capital city title with its 1-0 win Wednesday over Lincoln Southeast. The SilverHawks have won six one-score matches this season.

CLASS B

COMMENTS: Small changes behind top-ranked Skutt, which strengthened its position with a pair of wins over teams ranked in the top five in Class A over the weekend. The SkyHawks get newly ranked Elkhorn North on Saturday before the River Cities Conference tournament next week, a field that includes five ranked sides. Blair is up a position despite losing a pair of 2-1 matches to Norris in four days, one of which was an overtime affair in the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament final. They are the only one-score results of the season for Norris, which also moved up a spot. Blair rebounded to beat Columbus Scotus this week, swapping spots with the Shamrocks in the rankings.