Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, April 22

Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 22.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous Rank
1. Gretna 14-0 1
2. Lincoln Southwest 12-0 2
3. Lincoln East 10-1 3
4. Omaha Skutt 11-1 4
5. Millard North 8-6 5
6. Papillion-LV South 9-3 6
7. Papillion-La Vista 8-5 7
8. Millard West 7-4 8
9. Omaha Marian 7-3 9
10. Omaha Westside 4-6 NR
CLASS A
1. Gretna 14-0 1
2. Lincoln Southwest 12-0 2
3. Lincoln East 10-1 3
4. Millard North 8-6 4
5. Papillion-LV South 9-3 5
6. Papillion-La Vista 8-5 6
7. Millard West 7-4 7
8. Omaha Marian 7-3 8
9. Omaha Westside 4-6 10
10. Elkhorn South 6-4 9
COMMENTS: Little change as losses in the Top 10 over the past week were few and far between. In fact, two of the combined five losses came to a team outside of the group (Omaha Skutt). The other three were all at the hands of higher-ranked opponents. It’s full steam ahead for top-ranked Gretna, which has outscored opponents 108-4. The Dragons have ranked meetings with Millard West (Thursday) and Elkhorn South (Monday) before the postseason. Lincoln Southwest wrapped up a capital city title with its 1-0 win Wednesday over Lincoln Southeast. The SilverHawks have won six one-score matches this season.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt 11-1 1
2. Norris 12-0 3
3. Omaha Duchesne 9-2 2
4. Omaha Mercy 9-3 4
5. Lin. Lutheran/Raymond Cen. 9-1 5
6. Blair 9-4 7
7. Columbus Scotus 6-4 6
8. Omaha Gross 7-4 9
9. Omaha Roncalli 5-5 NR
10. Elkhorn North 5-6 NR
COMMENTS: Small changes behind top-ranked Skutt, which strengthened its position with a pair of wins over teams ranked in the top five in Class A over the weekend. The SkyHawks get newly ranked Elkhorn North on Saturday before the River Cities Conference tournament next week, a field that includes five ranked sides. Blair is up a position despite losing a pair of 2-1 matches to Norris in four days, one of which was an overtime affair in the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament final. They are the only one-score results of the season for Norris, which also moved up a spot. Blair rebounded to beat Columbus Scotus this week, swapping spots with the Shamrocks in the rankings.