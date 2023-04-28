Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 28.

* * *

GIRLS

TOP 10

School, record, previous rank

CLASS A

1. Gretna, 16-0, 1

2. Lincoln Southwest, 12-2, 3

3. Lincoln East, 12-2, 2

4. Omaha Marian, 13-3, 4

5. Omaha Westside, 10-5, 5

6. Millard West, 9-4, 6

7. Lincoln Pius X, 10-4, 7

8. Columbus, 9-5, 9

9. Papillion-La Vista, 9-5, NR

10. Elkhorn South, 6-7, 10

COMMENTS: If there was any doubt as to who the rest of the state is chasing, a late-season stretch that saw Gretna’s winning streak grow to 40 straight should eliminate those questions. The Dragons have ten wins over ranked teams this season, outscoring opponents 30-2 in those matches. Not much movement behind the two-time defending champs, either. Southwest and East swap spots after the former avenged a loss to the latter in the conference title match. How close are those two teams? They split their matches, each winning 1-0, and are both 8-1 against common opponents with nearly identical goal differentials in those matches. Papio returns the mix on the strength of a modest three-game winning streak late in the season. But it was the teams they beat — payback against rival Papio South, win over ratings contender Millard South, overtime victory against the Millard North team they replace in the ratings — that has the Monarchs back.

CLASS B

1. Norris, 13-1, 2

2. Omaha Skutt, 9-4, 3

3. Grand Island Northwest, 14-0, 4

4. Omaha Duchesne, 12-2, 1

5. Columbus Scotus, 11-2, 5

6. Bennington, 10-5, 6

7. Omaha Mercy, 10-7, NR

8. Elkhorn North, 9-5, 7

9. Elkhorn, 8-7, NR

10. Waverly, 8-6, NR

COMMENTS: A third team takes the mantle in the class this season, with Norris sliding into the top spot behind an 11-match winning streak. The Titans have outscored Class B opponents 62-3 on the year. They replace Duchesne at the top after the Cardinals lost in overtime to conference rival Mercy early in the week. A Skutt side rounding into form after winning the River Cities Conference tournament moves up one position, ahead of unbeaten Grand Island Northwest. The latter is the top seed headed into the postseason, carrying an 85-1 goal differential along with it. The primary knock on the Vikings has been that they haven’t seen the competition that other tops teams have. But wins over a newly-ranked Elkhorn bunch, as well a 2-0 victory over Columbus Scotus, show that Northwest can contend. A shakeup near in the bottom half results in three new teams in the rankings. The three that they replaced combined to lose their last 11 matches of the regular season.