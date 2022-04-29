Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, April 30

Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 30.

* * *

Top 10

Rank, school, record, previous ranking

1. Gretna, 16-0, 1

2. Lincoln Southeast, 12-1, 3

3. Omaha Marian, 14-2, 2

4. Lincoln Southwest, 11-2, 4

5. Lincoln East, 11-2, 5

6. Lincoln Pius X, 9-4, 6

7. Millard West, 9-5, 7

8. Omaha Skutt, 11-2, 8

9. Norris, 14-1, 9

10. Omaha Westside, 10-5, NR

Class A

1. Gretna, 16-0, 1

2. Lincoln Southeast, 12-1, 3

3. Omaha Marian, 14-2, 2

4. Lincoln Southwest, 11-2, 4

5. Lincoln East, 11-2, 5

6. Lincoln Pius X, 9-4, 6

7. Millard West, 9-5, 7

8. Omaha Westside, 10-5, NR

9. Elkhorn South, 10-4, 8

10. Columbus, 10-4, NR

Comments: The only change amongst the top five comes with Marian – which slips one spot after a 1-0 loss to Millard West – and Lincoln Southeast swapping spots. Westside jumps back into the ratings and may be the hottest team in the state not named Gretna. In the span of seven days recently the Warriors beat a quality Class B Omaha Duchesne, dismantled previously-ranked Papillion-La Vista by a 5-0 margin, and then put the cherry on top with a road win over Pius. A potential district championship could be in store against an Elkhorn South team that Westside split with during the regular season. Columbus also rejoins the fray after winning four of five down the stretch. Three of Discoverers’ four losses are to teams in the top five. A rematch against Lincoln East, which won 2-1 when the teams met earlier this month, could be on tap in the district final.

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 11-2, 1

2. Norris, 14-1, 2

3. Omaha Duchesne, 12-3, 3

4. Columbus Scotus, 12-2, 4

5. Elkhorn North, 9-6, 5

6. Bennington, 11-4, 6

7. Elkhorn, 8-7, 7

8. Linc Luth/Raym Cent, 9-3, NR

9. Omaha Mercy, 10-7, 10

10. Blair, 6-7, 8

Comments: No changes amongst the top seven, but the last two weeks have produced some points to ponder into the postseason. Defending champion Skutt has won six straight, with the last three coming against ranked opponents. Included in that is an overtime win over Duchesne Thursday night in the River Cities Conference championship. The Cardinals have staked themselves as a contender, losing only to Skutt and Class A Omaha Westisde this month – both in overtime. Norris still has a chance to break the Class B record of 18 shutouts in a season. Currently with 13, the Titans could potentially have six postseason matches if they were to reach the state finals. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central joins the ratings for the first time since starting the season in the top five. The Warriors’ only losses since the opening weekend are to Scotus and Norris - by a combined three goals.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.