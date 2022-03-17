Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, March 17

Top 10

Class A

Comments: Gone for defending champion Gretna is record-breaking goal scorer Sarah Weber and head coach Digger Hawkins. But no one is crying for the Dragons, who bring back All-Nebraska forward Savannah DeFini and at least five others that have either signed with or are receiving attention from Division I programs. On paper Gretna may be the most talented team in the state, but they’re hardly without threats to the throne. Lincoln East returns Nebraska recruit Kayma Carpenter and her 31 goals. The junior forward will be the focal point for the Spartans, who replace two other Huskers from last year’s team. But those are the only two starters gone from a side that pushed Gretna to a shootout in the semifinals. Marian also brings back the majority of its lineup, including All-Nebraska defender Avi Gonzalez and Nebraska recruit Emma Prososki in the midfield. Millard West took its lumps with almost an entirely new roster a year ago. Expect the Wildcats to see that pay off this season.