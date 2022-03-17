 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, March 17

Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on March 17.

* * *

Top 10

Rank, school, last season's record, previous ranking

1. Gretna, 21-1, 1

2. Lincoln East, 16-2, 2

3. Omaha Marian, 15-4, 6

4. Omaha Skutt, 20-1, 3

5. Millard West, 8-8, NR

6. Lincoln Southwest, 15-1, 5

7. Millard North, 13-8, 4

8. Elkhorn South, 8-7, 10

9. Norris, 20-1, 9

10. Papillion-La Vista South, 13-5, 7

Class A

1. Gretna, 21-1, 1

2. Lincoln East, 16-2, 2

3. Omaha Marian, 15-4, 5

4. Millard West, 8-8, 10

5. Lincoln Southwest, 15-1, 4

6. Millard North, 13-8, 3

7. Elkhorn South, 8-7, 8

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 13-5, 6

9. Kearney, 12-5, NR

10. Lincoln Southeast, 9-5, NR

Comments: Gone for defending champion Gretna is record-breaking goal scorer Sarah Weber and head coach Digger Hawkins. But no one is crying for the Dragons, who bring back All-Nebraska forward Savannah DeFini and at least five others that have either signed with or are receiving attention from Division I programs. On paper Gretna may be the most talented team in the state, but they’re hardly without threats to the throne. Lincoln East returns Nebraska recruit Kayma Carpenter and her 31 goals. The junior forward will be the focal point for the Spartans, who replace two other Huskers from last year’s team. But those are the only two starters gone from a side that pushed Gretna to a shootout in the semifinals. Marian also brings back the majority of its lineup, including All-Nebraska defender Avi Gonzalez and Nebraska recruit Emma Prososki in the midfield. Millard West took its lumps with almost an entirely new roster a year ago. Expect the Wildcats to see that pay off this season.

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 20-1, 1

2. Norris, 20-1, 2

3. Columbus Scotus, 13-5, 6

4. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, 13-4, 5

5. Omaha Duchesne, 16-4, 3

6. Omaha Mercy, 14-6, 4

7. Elkhorn North, 7-11, 10

8. Lexington, 14-5, 7

9. Omaha Roncalli, 9-8, 8

10. Bennington, 9-8, NR

Comments: Make it 4-for-4 with defending champions beginning the season in the pole position. And maybe none saw its toughest competition so close in the rearview more than Omaha Skutt. The Rolls Royce of Class B a year ago, the SkyHawks racked up 14 goals through their first two state tournament matches. But they had to shift into overdrive in a 2-1 championship victory over Norris. The loss of 13 seniors isn’t the only reason It’ll be a much different Skutt team to start the season than to finish it. Injury concerns and a run to the state basketball finals put the SkyHawks behind schedule at the jump. Runner-up Norris brings back three all-state picks in Reese Borer, Clare Macklin and Grace Kohler, more than enough to give them championship aspirations. Columbus Scotus, behind dynamic sophomore forward Libbie Brezenski, will be a threat, too. Nine returning starters should keep a Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central team that reached last year’s semifinals firmly in the mix again.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

