Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, March 19

COMMENTS: Go with what you know at the top. Preseason No. 1 Marian may have only three returning with starting experience, but the Crusaders have the type of program depth that makes them a perennial favorite. Lincoln East brings back a pair of All-Nebraska second-team picks in forward Briley Hill and midfielder Haley Peterson. Both are Nebraska signees and give the Spartans hope for a first state title since 2005. Millard West has little varsity experience - the Wildcats have zero returning starters and lost 13 seniors in 2020 - but have the kind of horses to keep up with the pace in Class A. Gretna and star forward Sarah Weber should contend, as well. The future Husker has 52 goals and 19 assists in two high school seasons, including an All-Nebraska first-team campaign as a sophomore.