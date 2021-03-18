Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, March 19

Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on March 19.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous Rank
1. Omaha Marian 18-3 2
2. Lincoln East 14-5 6
3. Millard West 18-1 1
4. Gretna 14-4 5
5. Omaha Skutt 16-4 4
6. Elkhorn South 17-1 3
7. Lincoln Southwest 11-4 NR
8. Papillion-La Vista 12-6 9
9. Millard North 8-9 NR
10. Omaha Westside 10-7 10
CLASS A
1. Omaha Marian 18-3 2
2. Lincoln East 14-4 4
3. Millard West 18-1 1
4. Gretna 14-4 3
5. Elkhorn South 17-4 1 (Class B)
6. Lincoln Southwest 11-9 9
7. Papillion-La Vista 12-6 6
8. Millard North 8-9 NR
9. Omaha Westside 10-7 7
10. Lincoln Southeast 11-3 9
COMMENTS: Go with what you know at the top. Preseason No. 1 Marian may have only three returning with starting experience, but the Crusaders have the type of program depth that makes them a perennial favorite. Lincoln East brings back a pair of All-Nebraska second-team picks in forward Briley Hill and midfielder Haley Peterson. Both are Nebraska signees and give the Spartans hope for a first state title since 2005. Millard West has little varsity experience - the Wildcats have zero returning starters and lost 13 seniors in 2020 - but have the kind of horses to keep up with the pace in Class A. Gretna and star forward Sarah Weber should contend, as well. The future Husker has 52 goals and 19 assists in two high school seasons, including an All-Nebraska first-team campaign as a sophomore.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt 16-4 2
2. Omaha Mery 15-5 3
3. Columbus Scotus 13-4 8
4. Omaha Roncalli 10-7 9
5. Bennington 15-4 7
6. Omaha Duchesne 13-7 5
7. Elkhorn 9-10 6
8. North Platte 18-3 4
9. Hastings 11-5 10
10. Waverly 8-8 NR
COMMENTS: Perhaps the heaviest of favorites, Omaha Skutt certainly won’t lack motivation. Thirteen seniors have been a part of the SkyHawk program that lost in two state championship matches and had their junior seasons cancelled. Think they’ll be motivated? Included in that group is Omaha recruit Cece Behrens, an All-Nebraska second-team pick in 2019. Skutt may not have Gretna or Elkhorn South to contend with in Class B, but Omaha Mercy has quietly become one of the more consistent programs in the state. The Monarchs have reached the state semifinals in three of its last five seasons, including both 2018 and 2019. Mercy returns 10 players with starting experience.