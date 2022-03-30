Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, March 31

Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on March 31.

Top 10

Rank, school, record, previous ranking

1. Gretna, 5-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian, 5-0, 3

3. Omaha Skutt, 5-1, 4

4. Lincoln Southeast, 4-0, NR

5. Elkhorn South, 5-0, 8

6. Lincoln East, 3-1, 2

7. Lincoln Southwest, 4-1, 6

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 3-1, 10

9. Millard West, 3-2, 5

10. Lincoln Pius X, 4-1, NR

Class A

1. Gretna, 5-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian, 5-0, 3

3. Lincoln Southeast, 4-0, 10

4. Elkhorn South, 5-0, 7

5. Lincoln East, 3-1, 2

6. Lincoln Southwest, 4-1, 5

7. Papillion-La Vista South, 3-1, 8

8. Millard West, 3-2, 4

9. Lincoln Pius X, 4-1, NR

10. Columbus, 6-0, NR

Comments: Ratings with a distinctively Lincoln flavor. The capitol city has four teams represented, including a Lincoln Pius X side that joins the mix. Southeast makes a jump after knocking off East on Tuesday night. The Spartans fall two spots, staying just ahead of Southwest, which has wins over Millard West and Pius (as well as a narrow loss to Marian) already this season. Defending champion Gretna maintains its hold on the top spot, with Marian climbing a spot. The two don’t meet in the regular season, but could square off in the Metro Conference tournament in mid-April. Columbus enters the ratings and is right in the mix with matches against Lincoln Southeast (Friday) and Bennington (Tuesday), top five teams in each class.

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 5-1, 1

2. Norris, 3-1, 2

3. Omaha Duchesne, 5-1, 5

4. Bennington, 4-2, 10

5. Blair, 4-1, NR

6. Elkhorn North, 2-1, 7

7. Waverly, 5-1, NR

8. Elkhorn, 3-1, NR

9. Columbus Scotus, 2-2, 3

10. Omaha Mercy, 3-3, 6

Comments: No ranked teams made it through the first two weeks of the season unscathed. Skutt and Norris maintain their spots on top despite losses to ranked Class A opponents. Behind those two, last year’s state finalists, things got a bit wild. Duchesne moves up with its only loss coming to Skutt. Bennington’s losses are to the top two, including a 1-0 result against Norris. The Badgers also have wins over ranked teams in Omaha Mercy and Elkhorn. Blair is the highest of the three ratings newbies, all from the Eastern Midlands Conference. Each gets a chance to prove they belong in coming days. Blair hosts Columbus Scotus Thursday, while Waverly and Elkhorn both have Norris up next.

