Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, May 1

COMMENTS: All 10 teams remain, with the top seven unchanged. Skutt and Norris each went 3-0 since the last ratings, while every other team in the class had a loss. Blair had the only defeat to an unranked opponent in that stretch, but the Bears don’t slip based on a combined three wins over the two teams behind them. Elkhorn North, in its inaugural season, is up to No. 8 after a win over Gross last week. The Wolves closed the regular season with narrow losses to Skutt, Norris and Scotus — by a combined five goals — to show they belonged in the mix. Four of the eight subdistrict fields have more than one ranked team, including the B-3 tournament that includes Duchesne, Blair and Roncalli.