Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, May 1

Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on May 1.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous Rank
1. Gretna 17-0 1
2. Lincoln Southwest 13-0 2
3. Lincoln East 13-1 3
4. Omaha Skutt 14-1 4
5. Omaha Marian 11-3 9
6. Papillion-La Vista 12-3 7
7. Elkhorn South 7-6 NR
8. Millard North 9-7 5
9. Papillion-La Vista South 11-4 6
10. Millard West 7-7 8
CLASS A
1. Gretna 17-0 1
2. Lincoln Southwest 13-0 2
3. Lincoln East 13-1 3
4. Omaha Marian 11-3 8
5. Papillion-La Vista 12-3 6
6. Elkhorn South 7-6 10
7. Millard North 9-7 4
8. Papillion-La Vista South 11-4 5
9. Millard West 7-7 7
10. North Platte 13-4 NR
COMMENTS: It may be time to start asking if Gretna is the best girls soccer team in state history. What’s not debatable is the Dragons now own the state record for goals in a season (126) and are on pace to break a handful of other decades-old marks. Gretna outscored ranked Class A opponents 32-4 in eight matches during the regular season. Preseason No. 1 Omaha Marian jumps four spots to fourth. The Crusaders have won seven straight, with four coming against ranked sides. The bottom half of the ratings get a bit more jumbled. Elkhorn South springs to the head of that group with a win over Millard North, which has a win over Papio South, which has a win over Millard West. North Platte and its 11 wins in 12 matches joins the fray for the first time this season.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt 14-1 1
2. Norris 15-0 2
3. Omaha Duchesne 12-2 3
4. Omaha Mercy 10-5 4
5. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 10-2 5
6. Blair 10-5 6
7. Columbus Scotus 10-4 7
8. Elkhorn North 6-9 10
9. Omaha Gross 8-6 8
10. Omaha Roncalli 6-6 9
COMMENTS: All 10 teams remain, with the top seven unchanged. Skutt and Norris each went 3-0 since the last ratings, while every other team in the class had a loss. Blair had the only defeat to an unranked opponent in that stretch, but the Bears don’t slip based on a combined three wins over the two teams behind them. Elkhorn North, in its inaugural season, is up to No. 8 after a win over Gross last week. The Wolves closed the regular season with narrow losses to Skutt, Norris and Scotus — by a combined five goals — to show they belonged in the mix. Four of the eight subdistrict fields have more than one ranked team, including the B-3 tournament that includes Duchesne, Blair and Roncalli.