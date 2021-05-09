Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, May 10

Class B

Class A: A shootout loss to Millard North in last week’s district championship may have dropped Gretna from the ranks of the unbeaten, but it doesn’t drop the Dragons on the actual rankings. A historic season with state tournament aspirations remains on track for Gretna. But the result did serve notice to the rest of the state that Millard North can beat any team on any given day. The Mustangs draw Lincoln Southwest in the opening round at state. Three nonqualifiers — Papillion-La Vista, Elkhorn South and Millard West — remain in the rankings.

Class B: A top five that remained unchanged went a combined 11-1 in postseason matches, the only loss coming when Norris beat Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1-0 in subdistricts. A Skutt-Norris championship may be what most expect, but there will be others — notably Duchesne and Mercy — who have something to say about that. A shuffling in the second half of the rankings is highlighted by Lexington entering for the first time since early April after beating Blair 2-0 for a spot at state. The Minutemaids will play in their first state tournament in program history.