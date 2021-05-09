 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, May 10
SOCCER

Ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, May 10

Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on May 10.

* * *

TOP 10

Record, previous ranking

1. Gretna, 18-1, 1

2. Lincoln Southwest, 15-0, 2

3. Lincoln East, 15-1, 3

4. Omaha Skutt, 17-1, 4

5. Omaha Marian, 14-3, 5

6. Millard North, 11-7, 8

7. Papio South, 13-4, 9

8. Papillion-La Vista, 10-7, 6

9. Elkhorn South, 8-7, 7

10. Norris, 18-0, NR

Class A

1. Gretna, 18-1, 1

2. Lincoln Southwest, 15-0, 2

3. Lincoln East, 15-1, 3

4. Omaha Marian, 14-3, 4

5. Millard North, 11-7, 7

6. Papio South, 13-4, 8

7. Papillion-La Vista, 10-7, 5

8. Elkhorn South, 8-7, 6

9. Millard West, 8-8, 9

10. North Platte, 15-4, 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 17-1, 1

2. Norris, 18-0, 2

3. Omaha Duchesne, 15-3, 3

4. Omaha Mercy, 14-5, 4

5. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, 12-3, 5

6. Columbus Scotus, 13-4, 7

7. Lexington, 14-4, NR

8. Blair, 10-7, 6

9. Omaha Roncalli, 9-7, 10

10. Elkhorn North, 7-11, 8

Comments

Class A: A shootout loss to Millard North in last week’s district championship may have dropped Gretna from the ranks of the unbeaten, but it doesn’t drop the Dragons on the actual rankings. A historic season with state tournament aspirations remains on track for Gretna. But the result did serve notice to the rest of the state that Millard North can beat any team on any given day. The Mustangs draw Lincoln Southwest in the opening round at state. Three nonqualifiers — Papillion-La Vista, Elkhorn South and Millard West — remain in the rankings.

Class B: A top five that remained unchanged went a combined 11-1 in postseason matches, the only loss coming when Norris beat Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1-0 in subdistricts. A Skutt-Norris championship may be what most expect, but there will be others — notably Duchesne and Mercy — who have something to say about that. A shuffling in the second half of the rankings is highlighted by Lexington entering for the first time since early April after beating Blair 2-0 for a spot at state. The Minutemaids will play in their first state tournament in program history.

