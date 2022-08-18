Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 18

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 18.
Top 10/Class A, record, previous rank
1. Lincoln Southwest 40-6 3
2. Papillion-La Vista 23-12 8
Others to watch: Elkhorn South, North Platte, Papillion-La Vista South.
Class B
1. Grand Island Northwest 30-9 5
Others to watch: Waverly, Ashland-Greenwood, Scottsbluff, Crete, Gering, Omaha Gross.
Class C
3. Kearney Catholic 30-8 4
4. Hastings St. Cecilia 29-9 6
6. West Point GACC 24-9 3
Others to watch: Cozad, Wayne, Milford, Chadron, NEN, David City Aquinas.
