Presented By Boyd & Charlies
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 18

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 18.

Top 10/Class A, record, previous rank

1. Lincoln Southwest 40-6 3

2. Papillion-La Vista 23-12 8

3. Gretna 29-7 6

4. Millard North 23-12 7

5. Lincoln East 35-10 5

6. Omaha Marian 24-7 10

7. Norfolk 28-16 9

8. Millard South 23-12 8

9. Millard West 16-13 NR

10. Fremont 29-13 NR

Others to watch: Elkhorn South, North Platte, Papillion-La Vista South.

Class B

1. Grand Island Northwest 30-9 5

2. Wahoo 28-5 6

3. Bennington 27-6 3

4. Beatrice 19-9 8

5. Omaha Skutt 33-0 1

6. Blair 16-13 NR

7. Hastings 35-6 2

8. Norris 17-16 7

9. Elkhorn 18-16 5

10. Seward 18-10 NR

Others to watch: Waverly, Ashland-Greenwood, Scottsbluff, Crete, Gering, Omaha Gross.

Class C

1. Wahoo Neumann 34-2 1

2. Yutan/Mead 31-7 2

3. Kearney Catholic 30-8 4

4. Hastings St. Cecilia 29-9 6

5. Freeman 22-9 8

6. West Point GACC 24-9 3

7. Malcolm 25-11 5

8. Gothenburg 21-13 10

9. Central City 16-12 NR

10. Auburn 20-11 9

Others to watch: Cozad, Wayne, Milford, Chadron, NEN, David City Aquinas.

0 Comments

