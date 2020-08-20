 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 20
0 comments
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 20

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 22.

* * *

Top 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 36-0 1

2. Omaha Marian 22-7 7

3. Omaha Skutt 29-4 9

4. Gretna 27-10 4

5. Lincoln Southwest 28-10 10

6. Millard West 22-13 6

7. Elkhorn 30-5 2

8. Seward 23-15 8

9. Norris 21-10 NR

10. Beatrice 32-6 5

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 36-0 1

2. Omaha Marian 22-7 5

3. Gretna 27-10 3

4. Lincoln Southwest 28-10 6

5. Millard West 22-13 4

6. Millard South 25-10 7

7. Elkhorn South 18-16 9

8. Bellevue East 17-16 10

9. Millard North 18-15 NR

10. Lincoln Southeast 17-21 NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 29-4 4

2. Elkhorn 30-5 2 (A)

3. Seward 23-15 3

4. Norris 21-10 7

5. Beatrice 32-6 2

6. Wayne 35-4 1

7. Waverly 20-12 6

8. Crete 30-6 5

9. Hastings 28-9 8

10. Omaha Gross 21-11 9

Class C

1. Fairbury 28-5 1

2. West Point GACC 29-5 2

3. Auburn 24-8 3

4. Cozad 25-9 4

5. Kearney Catholic 23-9 8

6. Milford 19-9 9

7. Malcolm 22-12 5

8. Arlington 22-8 6

9. Hastings St. Cecilia 25-9 7

10. Centennial 24-11 10

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state softball championships

1 of 43
0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert