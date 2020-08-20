Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 20

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 22.
* * *
Top 10 Rec. Prv.
1. Papillion-La Vista 36-0 1
2. Omaha Marian 22-7 7
3. Omaha Skutt 29-4 9
4. Gretna 27-10 4
5. Lincoln Southwest 28-10 10
6. Millard West 22-13 6
7. Elkhorn 30-5 2
8. Seward 23-15 8
9. Norris 21-10 NR
10. Beatrice 32-6 5
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 36-0 1
2. Omaha Marian 22-7 5
3. Gretna 27-10 3
4. Lincoln Southwest 28-10 6
5. Millard West 22-13 4
6. Millard South 25-10 7
7. Elkhorn South 18-16 9
8. Bellevue East 17-16 10
9. Millard North 18-15 NR
10. Lincoln Southeast 17-21 NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 29-4 4
2. Elkhorn 30-5 2 (A)
3. Seward 23-15 3
4. Norris 21-10 7
5. Beatrice 32-6 2
6. Wayne 35-4 1
7. Waverly 20-12 6
8. Crete 30-6 5
9. Hastings 28-9 8
10. Omaha Gross 21-11 9
Class C
1. Fairbury 28-5 1
2. West Point GACC 29-5 2
3. Auburn 24-8 3
4. Cozad 25-9 4
5. Kearney Catholic 23-9 8
6. Milford 19-9 9
7. Malcolm 22-12 5
8. Arlington 22-8 6
9. Hastings St. Cecilia 25-9 7
10. Centennial 24-11 10
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!