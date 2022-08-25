 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 25

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 25.

* * *

Top 10/Class A, record, previous rank

Top 10

1. Gretna, 6-0, 3

2. Omaha Marian 5-1, 6

3. Millard North, 6-1, 4

4. Lincoln East 5-2, 5

5. Lincoln Southwest, 3-1, 1

6. Norfolk, 5-1, 7

7. Millard West, 5-1, 10

8. Elkhorn South, 3-2, NR

9. Papillion-La Vista, 5-1, 2

10. Millard South, 4-3, 8

Others to watch: Fremont, Bellevue West, Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Pius X, North Platte.

Class B

1. Wahoo, 4-0, 2

2. Bennington, 2-3, 3

3. Blair, 4-2, 6

4. Hastings, 4-1, 7

5. Beatrice, 4-1, 4

6. Grand Island Northwest, 2-1, 1

7. Elkhorn, 3-2, 9

8. Omaha Skutt, 0-3, 5

9. Scottsbluff, 5-0, NR

10. Nebraska City, 4-1, NR

Others to watch: Ralston, Waverly, Kearney Catholic, Seward, Norris, Crete.

Class C

1. Yutan/Mead, 4-0, 2

2. Wahoo Neumann, 4-1, 1

3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 4-1, 4

4. West Point GACC, 2-0, 6

5. Gothenburg, 3-1, 8

6. Malcolm, 3-1, 7

7. Freeman, 2-2, 5

8. Milford, 4-1, NR

9. Central City, 2-0, 9

10. Wayne, 4-1, NR

Others to watch: Polk County, Cozad, Ponca, David City Aquinas, Fort Calhoun, Falls City.

