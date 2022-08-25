Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 25

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 25.
Top 10/Class A, record, previous rank
5. Lincoln Southwest, 3-1, 1
8. Elkhorn South, 3-2, NR
9. Papillion-La Vista, 5-1, 2
10. Millard South, 4-3, 8
Others to watch: Fremont, Bellevue West, Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Pius X, North Platte.
Class B
6. Grand Island Northwest, 2-1, 1
10. Nebraska City, 4-1, NR
Others to watch: Ralston, Waverly, Kearney Catholic, Seward, Norris, Crete.
Class C
3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 4-1, 4
4. West Point GACC, 2-0, 6
Others to watch: Polk County, Cozad, Ponca, David City Aquinas, Fort Calhoun, Falls City.
