 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 26
0 comments
topical
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 26

Check out the latest Nebraska high school softball ratings by Steve Beideck.

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 26.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1. Omaha Skutt, 2-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian, 2-0, 3

3. Hastings, 5-0, 6

4. Gretna, 5-1, 7

5. Bennington, 4-1, NR

6. Millard West, 5-0, NR

7. Lincoln Southwest, 3-2, 2

8. PLV South, 3-2, 7

9. Elkhorn South, 3-3, NR

10. Millard North, 2-3, NR

Class A

1. Omaha Marian, 2-0, 2

2. Gretna, 5-1, 5

3. Millard West, 5-0, NR

4. Lincoln Southwest, 3-2, 1

5. PLV South, 3-2, 7

6. Elkhorn South, 3-3, NR

7. Millard North, 2-3, 10

8. Fremont, 5-0, NR

9. Millard South, 5-1, NR

10. Lincoln East, 4-3, 6

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 2-0, 1

2. Hastings, 5-0, 2

3. Bennington, 4-1, NR

4. Norris, 3-2, 4

5. Blair, 3-2, 8

6. Beatrice, 4-1, NR

7. Grand Island NW, 0-3, 3

8. Wahoo, 4-0, 9

9. Nebraska City, 5-0, NR

10. Ralston, 3-1, NR

Class C

1. Wahoo Neumann, 5-0, 1

2. West Point GACC, 2-0, 2

3. Malcolm, 4-0, 4

4. Hastings St. Cecilia, 4-1, 5

5. Kearney Catholic, 4-1, 3

6. Auburn, 2-1, 6

7. Arlington, 3-1, 7

8. Freeman, 2-2, 9

9. Fairbury, 3-2, 8

10. Central City, 2-0, 10

steven.beideck@aol.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert