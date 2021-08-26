Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 26

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 26.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous ranking
1. Omaha Skutt, 2-0, 1
2. Omaha Marian, 2-0, 3
3. Hastings, 5-0, 6
4. Gretna, 5-1, 7
5. Bennington, 4-1, NR
6. Millard West, 5-0, NR
7. Lincoln Southwest, 3-2, 2
8. PLV South, 3-2, 7
9. Elkhorn South, 3-3, NR
10. Millard North, 2-3, NR
Class A
1. Omaha Marian, 2-0, 2
2. Gretna, 5-1, 5
3. Millard West, 5-0, NR
4. Lincoln Southwest, 3-2, 1
5. PLV South, 3-2, 7
6. Elkhorn South, 3-3, NR
7. Millard North, 2-3, 10
8. Fremont, 5-0, NR
9. Millard South, 5-1, NR
10. Lincoln East, 4-3, 6
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 2-0, 1
2. Hastings, 5-0, 2
3. Bennington, 4-1, NR
4. Norris, 3-2, 4
5. Blair, 3-2, 8
6. Beatrice, 4-1, NR
7. Grand Island NW, 0-3, 3
8. Wahoo, 4-0, 9
9. Nebraska City, 5-0, NR
10. Ralston, 3-1, NR
Class C
1. Wahoo Neumann, 5-0, 1
2. West Point GACC, 2-0, 2
3. Malcolm, 4-0, 4
4. Hastings St. Cecilia, 4-1, 5
5. Kearney Catholic, 4-1, 3
6. Auburn, 2-1, 6
7. Arlington, 3-1, 7
8. Freeman, 2-2, 9
9. Fairbury, 3-2, 8
10. Central City, 2-0, 10