Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 1

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 1.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous rank
1. Papillion-La Vista 28-0 1
2. Omaha Skutt 21-3 4
3. Lincoln Southwest 27-5 2
4. Lincoln East 26-8 5
5. Omaha Marian 19-6 6
6. Norris 21-4 7
7. Hastings 24-3 3
8. Bellevue East 19-10 8
9. Papillion-La Vista South 17-13 NR
10. Norfolk 25-7 NR
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 28-0 1
2. Lincoln Southwest 27-5 2
3. Lincoln East 26-8 3
4. Omaha Marian 19-6 4
5. Bellevue East 19-10 5
6. Papillion-La Vista South 17-13 8
7. Norfolk 25-7 6
8. Lincoln Southeast 24-12 9
9. North Platte 24-8 7
10. Lincoln North Star 20-10 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 21-3 2
2. Norris 21-4 3
3. Hastings 24-3 1
4. Grand Island Northwest 18-8 10
5. Seward 17-7 5
6. Elkhorn 15-12 6
7. Bennington 15-11 4
8. Blair 15-10 7
9. Crete 14-8 8
10. Wahoo 19-7 9
Class C
1. West Point GACC 16-2 3
2. Fairbury 19-7 1
3. Wahoo Neumann 18-7 2
4. Central City 17-9 6
5. Southern Valley/Alma 24-8 7
6. Kearney Catholic 22-5 5
7. Hastings St. Cecilia 19-9 8
8. Malcolm 19-7 10
9. Auburn 18-4 4
10. Freeman 18-6 9
