Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 1
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 1.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous rank

1. Papillion-La Vista 28-0 1

2. Omaha Skutt 21-3 4

3. Lincoln Southwest 27-5 2

4. Lincoln East 26-8 5

5. Omaha Marian 19-6 6

6. Norris 21-4 7

7. Hastings 24-3 3

8. Bellevue East 19-10 8

9. Papillion-La Vista South 17-13 NR

10. Norfolk 25-7 NR

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 28-0 1

2. Lincoln Southwest 27-5 2

3. Lincoln East 26-8 3

4. Omaha Marian 19-6 4

5. Bellevue East 19-10 5

6. Papillion-La Vista South 17-13 8

7. Norfolk 25-7 6

8. Lincoln Southeast 24-12 9

9. North Platte 24-8 7

10. Lincoln North Star 20-10 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 21-3 2

2. Norris 21-4 3

3. Hastings 24-3 1

4. Grand Island Northwest 18-8 10

5. Seward 17-7 5

6. Elkhorn 15-12 6

7. Bennington 15-11 4

8. Blair 15-10 7

9. Crete 14-8 8

10. Wahoo 19-7 9

Class C

1. West Point GACC 16-2 3

2. Fairbury 19-7 1

3. Wahoo Neumann 18-7 2

4. Central City 17-9 6

5. Southern Valley/Alma 24-8 7

6. Kearney Catholic 22-5 5

7. Hastings St. Cecilia 19-9 8

8. Malcolm 19-7 10

9. Auburn 18-4 4

10. Freeman 18-6 9

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

