Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 11

Here are the final regular season Nebraska high school softball ratings by Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 11.
Top 10/Class A
Team, record, previous rank
4. Elkhorn South, 25-8, 4
5. Papillion-La Vista, 21-8, 7
6. Papillion-La Vista South, 20-12, NR
7. Millard North, 23-8, 3
8. Lincoln Southwest, 27-12, NR
9. Millard West, 20-12, 8
10. Millard South, 21-11, 10
Class B
3. Grand Island Northwest, 29-3, 4
Class C
2. Wahoo Neumann, 24-5, 2
3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 32-2, 3
7. Polk County, 25-10, NR
10. David City Aquinas, 21-10, 10
Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams through the years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!