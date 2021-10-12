 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 12
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 12.

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1. Omaha Skutt, 29-0, 1

2. Hastings, 32-4, 3

3. Bennington, 25-4, 4

4. Lincoln Southwest, 36-6, 5

5. Gretna, 27-5, 2

6. Lincoln East, 31-8, 6

7. Wahoo, 27-3, 7

8. Papillion-La Vista, 21-10, NR

9. Grand Island Northwest, 27-7, 9

10. Omaha Marian, 24-7, 8

Class A

1. Lincoln Southwest, 36-6, 2

2. Gretna, 27-5, 1

3. Lincoln East, 31-8, 3

4. Papillion-La Vista, 20-10, 6

5. Omaha Marian, 24-7, 4

6. Norfolk, 28-14, NR

7. Millard North, 22-9, 9

8. Millard South, 22-10, 7

9. Fremont, 29-13, NR

10. Elkhorn South, 20-12, 5

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 29-0, 1

2. Hastings, 32-4, 2

3. Bennington, 25-4, 3

4. Wahoo, 27-3, 4

5. Grand Island NW, 27-7, 5

6. Elkhorn, 17-14, 8

7. Scottsbluff, 29-7, NR

8. Norris, 17-14, 7

9. Beatrice, 19-9, 6

10. Omaha Gross, 18-13, 9

Class C

1. Wahoo Neumann, 30-2, 1

2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 28-7, 2

3. Yutan/Mead, 27-5, 3

4. West Point GACC, 22-7, 4

5. Kearney Catholic, 29-6, 5

6. Freeman, 22-7, 6

7. Malcolm, 23-9, 7

8. Cozad, 24-11, 8

9. Auburn, 20-11, 9

10. Gothenburg, 21-13, 10

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

