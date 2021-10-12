Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 12

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 12.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous ranking
1. Omaha Skutt, 29-0, 1
2. Hastings, 32-4, 3
3. Bennington, 25-4, 4
4. Lincoln Southwest, 36-6, 5
5. Gretna, 27-5, 2
6. Lincoln East, 31-8, 6
7. Wahoo, 27-3, 7
8. Papillion-La Vista, 21-10, NR
9. Grand Island Northwest, 27-7, 9
10. Omaha Marian, 24-7, 8
Class A
1. Lincoln Southwest, 36-6, 2
2. Gretna, 27-5, 1
3. Lincoln East, 31-8, 3
4. Papillion-La Vista, 20-10, 6
5. Omaha Marian, 24-7, 4
6. Norfolk, 28-14, NR
7. Millard North, 22-9, 9
8. Millard South, 22-10, 7
9. Fremont, 29-13, NR
10. Elkhorn South, 20-12, 5
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 29-0, 1
2. Hastings, 32-4, 2
3. Bennington, 25-4, 3
4. Wahoo, 27-3, 4
5. Grand Island NW, 27-7, 5
6. Elkhorn, 17-14, 8
7. Scottsbluff, 29-7, NR
8. Norris, 17-14, 7
9. Beatrice, 19-9, 6
10. Omaha Gross, 18-13, 9
Class C
1. Wahoo Neumann, 30-2, 1
2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 28-7, 2
3. Yutan/Mead, 27-5, 3
4. West Point GACC, 22-7, 4
5. Kearney Catholic, 29-6, 5
6. Freeman, 22-7, 6
7. Malcolm, 23-9, 7
8. Cozad, 24-11, 8
9. Auburn, 20-11, 9
10. Gothenburg, 21-13, 10