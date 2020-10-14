 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 14
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 14

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 14.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous rank

1. Papillion-La Vista 32-0 1

2. Omaha Skutt 28-3 2

3. Lincoln East 32-9 3

4. Omaha Marian 24-7 4

5. Lincoln Southwest 32-7 5

6. Norris 26-4 6

7. Hastings 29-3 7

8. Papillion-La Vista South 22-15 9

9. Lincoln Southeast 30-13 10

10. North Platte 29-9 NR

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 32-0 1

2. Lincoln East 32-9 2

3. Omaha Marian 24-7 3

4. Lincoln Southwest 32-7 4

5. Papillion-La Vista South 22-15 6

6. Lincoln Southeast 30-13 7

7. North Platte 29-9 NR

8. Bellevue East 21-13 5

9. Norfolk 28-11 10

10. Lincoln North Star 24-14 9

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 28-3 1

2. Norris 26-4 2

3. Hastings 29-3 3

4. Grand Island Northwest 25-10 4

5. Seward 24-8 5

6. Elkhorn 21-12 6

7. Crete 21-10 7

8. Wahoo 23-11 NR

9. Grand Island Central Catholic 23-9 NR

10. Blair 19-12 9

Class C

1. West Point GACC 23-2 1

2. Fairbury 24-7 2

3. Wahoo Neumann 25-7 3

4. Central City 22-10 4

5. Auburn 23-4 5

6. Kearney Catholic 27-5 7

7. Hastings St. Cecilia 23-11 8

8. Southern Valley/Alma 26-10 6

9. Malcolm 25-8 9

10. Freeman 19-10 10

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

steven.beideck@aol.com

