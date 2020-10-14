Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 14

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 14.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous rank
1. Papillion-La Vista 32-0 1
2. Omaha Skutt 28-3 2
3. Lincoln East 32-9 3
4. Omaha Marian 24-7 4
5. Lincoln Southwest 32-7 5
6. Norris 26-4 6
7. Hastings 29-3 7
8. Papillion-La Vista South 22-15 9
9. Lincoln Southeast 30-13 10
10. North Platte 29-9 NR
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 32-0 1
2. Lincoln East 32-9 2
3. Omaha Marian 24-7 3
4. Lincoln Southwest 32-7 4
5. Papillion-La Vista South 22-15 6
6. Lincoln Southeast 30-13 7
7. North Platte 29-9 NR
8. Bellevue East 21-13 5
9. Norfolk 28-11 10
10. Lincoln North Star 24-14 9
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 28-3 1
2. Norris 26-4 2
3. Hastings 29-3 3
4. Grand Island Northwest 25-10 4
5. Seward 24-8 5
6. Elkhorn 21-12 6
7. Crete 21-10 7
8. Wahoo 23-11 NR
9. Grand Island Central Catholic 23-9 NR
10. Blair 19-12 9
Class C
1. West Point GACC 23-2 1
2. Fairbury 24-7 2
3. Wahoo Neumann 25-7 3
4. Central City 22-10 4
5. Auburn 23-4 5
6. Kearney Catholic 27-5 7
7. Hastings St. Cecilia 23-11 8
8. Southern Valley/Alma 26-10 6
9. Malcolm 25-8 9
10. Freeman 19-10 10
