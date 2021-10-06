Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 6

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 6.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous ranking
1. Omaha Skutt, 27-0, 1
2. Gretna, 25-3, 2
3. Hastings, 30-4, 3
4. Bennington, 23-4, 4
5. Lincoln Southwest, 33-6, 5
6. Lincoln East, 28-8, 6
7. Wahoo, 25-3, NR
8. Omaha Marian, 22-5, 7
9. Grand Island Northwest, 25-7, 8
10. Beatrice, 18-7, 9
The NSAA on Tuesday released the softball district final pairings for Classes B and C. Each will be a best-of-three series to determine which teams make it to the state tournament.
Class A
1. Gretna, 25-3, 1
2. Lincoln Southwest, 33-6, 2
3. Lincoln East, 28-8, 3
4. Omaha Marian, 22-5, 4
5. Elkhorn South, 18-10, 6
6. Papillion-La Vista, 18-10, 7
7. Millard South, 18-9, 5
8. North Platte, 24-11, 8
9. Millard North, 19-9, 9
10. Millard West, 15-11, 10
Contenders: Fremont, Norfolk, Lincoln Pius X
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 27-0, 1
2. Hastings, 30-4, 2
3. Bennington, 23-4, 3
4. Wahoo, 25-3, 7
5. Grand Island Northwest, 25-7, 4
6. Beatrice, 18-7, 5
7. Norris, 15-13, 6
8. Elkhorn, 15-14, NR
9. Omaha Gross, 18-11, 10
10. Wayne, 18-7, NR
Contenders: Blair, Scottsbluff, Gering, Waverly
Class C
1. Wahoo Neumann, 28-2, 2
2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-7, 3
3. Yutan/Mead, 25-5, 1
4. West Point GACC, 20-7, 4
5. Kearney Catholic, 27-6, 5
6. Freeman, 20-7, 6
7. Malcolm, 21-9, 7
8. Cozad, 22-10, 8
9. Auburn, 19-9, 9
10. Gothenburg, 21-11, 10
Contenders: Highway 91, David City Aquinas, Arlington, Raymond Central