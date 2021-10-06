 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 6
Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 6.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1. Omaha Skutt, 27-0, 1

2. Gretna, 25-3, 2

3. Hastings, 30-4, 3

4. Bennington, 23-4, 4

5. Lincoln Southwest, 33-6, 5

6. Lincoln East, 28-8, 6

7. Wahoo, 25-3, NR

8. Omaha Marian, 22-5, 7

9. Grand Island Northwest, 25-7, 8

10. Beatrice, 18-7, 9

Class A

1. Gretna, 25-3, 1

2. Lincoln Southwest, 33-6, 2

3. Lincoln East, 28-8, 3

4. Omaha Marian, 22-5, 4

5. Elkhorn South, 18-10, 6

6. Papillion-La Vista, 18-10, 7

7. Millard South, 18-9, 5

8. North Platte, 24-11, 8

9. Millard North, 19-9, 9

10. Millard West, 15-11, 10

Contenders: Fremont, Norfolk, Lincoln Pius X

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 27-0, 1

2. Hastings, 30-4, 2

3. Bennington, 23-4, 3

4. Wahoo, 25-3, 7

5. Grand Island Northwest, 25-7, 4

6. Beatrice, 18-7, 5

7. Norris, 15-13, 6

8. Elkhorn, 15-14, NR

9. Omaha Gross, 18-11, 10

10. Wayne, 18-7, NR

Contenders: Blair, Scottsbluff, Gering, Waverly

Class C

1. Wahoo Neumann, 28-2, 2

2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-7, 3

3. Yutan/Mead, 25-5, 1

4. West Point GACC, 20-7, 4

5. Kearney Catholic, 27-6, 5

6. Freeman, 20-7, 6

7. Malcolm, 21-9, 7

8. Cozad, 22-10, 8

9. Auburn, 19-9, 9

10. Gothenburg, 21-11, 10

Contenders: Highway 91, David City Aquinas, Arlington, Raymond Central

steven.beideck@aol.com

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

