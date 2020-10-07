Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 7

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 7.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous rank
- Papillion-La Vista, 29-0, 1
- Omaha Skutt, 26-3, 2
- Lincoln East, 29-9, 4
- Omaha Marian, 21-6, 5
- Lincoln Southwest, 29-7, 3
- Norris, 24-4, 6
- Hastings, 27-3, 7
- Bellevue East, 19-11, 8
- Papillion-La Vista South, 19-13, 9
- Lincoln Southeast, 27-13, NR
Class A
- Papillion-La Vista, 29-0, 1
- Lincoln East, 29-9, 3
- Omaha Marian, 21-6, 4
- Lincoln Southwest, 29-7, 2
- Bellevue East, 19-11, 5
- Papillion-La Vista South, 19-13, 6
- Lincoln Southeast, 27-13, 8
- Millard West, 14-13, NR
- Lincoln North Star, 22-12, 10
- Norfolk, 27-9, 7
Class B
- Omaha Skutt, 26-3, 1
- Norris, 24-4, 2
- Hastings, 27-3, 3
- Grand Island NW, 23-10, 4
- Seward, 22-8, 5
- Elkhorn, 18-12, 6
- Crete, 18-9, 9
- Beatrice, 17-10, NR
- Blair, 18-10, 8
- Bennington, 16-13, 7
Class C
- West Point GACC, 21-2, 1
- Fairbury, 22-7, 2
- Wahoo Neumann, 23-7, 3
- Central City, 20-10, 4
- Auburn, 21-4, 9
- Southern Valley/Alma, 26-8, 5
- Kearney Catholic, 25-5, 6
- Hastings St. Cecilia, 21-11, 7
- Malcolm, 23-8, 8
- Freeman, 19-8, 10
All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports