Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 7
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 7

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 7.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous rank

  1. Papillion-La Vista, 29-0, 1
  2. Omaha Skutt, 26-3, 2
  3. Lincoln East, 29-9, 4
  4. Omaha Marian, 21-6, 5
  5. Lincoln Southwest, 29-7, 3
  6. Norris, 24-4, 6
  7. Hastings, 27-3, 7
  8. Bellevue East, 19-11, 8
  9. Papillion-La Vista South, 19-13, 9
  10. Lincoln Southeast, 27-13, NR

Class A

  1. Papillion-La Vista, 29-0, 1
  2. Lincoln East, 29-9, 3
  3. Omaha Marian, 21-6, 4
  4. Lincoln Southwest, 29-7, 2
  5. Bellevue East, 19-11, 5
  6. Papillion-La Vista South, 19-13, 6
  7. Lincoln Southeast, 27-13, 8
  8. Millard West, 14-13, NR
  9. Lincoln North Star, 22-12, 10
  10. Norfolk, 27-9, 7

Class B

  1. Omaha Skutt, 26-3, 1
  2. Norris, 24-4, 2
  3. Hastings, 27-3, 3
  4. Grand Island NW, 23-10, 4
  5. Seward, 22-8, 5
  6. Elkhorn, 18-12, 6
  7. Crete, 18-9, 9
  8. Beatrice, 17-10, NR
  9. Blair, 18-10, 8
  10. Bennington, 16-13, 7

Class C

  1. West Point GACC, 21-2, 1
  2. Fairbury, 22-7, 2
  3. Wahoo Neumann, 23-7, 3
  4. Central City, 20-10, 4
  5. Auburn, 21-4, 9
  6. Southern Valley/Alma, 26-8, 5
  7. Kearney Catholic, 25-5, 6
  8. Hastings St. Cecilia, 21-11, 7
  9. Malcolm, 23-8, 8
  10. Freeman, 19-8, 10

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

steven.beideck@aol.com

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

