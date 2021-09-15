 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sep. 16
0 comments
topical
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sep. 16

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sep. 16.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1. Omaha Skutt, 11-0, 1

2. Gretna, 17-2, 3

3. Omaha Marian, 12-2, 2

4. Lincoln Southwest, 18-4, 4

5. Beatrice, 10-3, 5

6. Wahoo, 15-1, 6

7. Hastings, 16-1, 7

8. Bennington, 16-2, 8

9. Papillion-La Vista, 10-7, NR

10. Millard South, 11-3, NR

Class A

1. Gretna, 17-2, 2

2. Omaha Marian, 12-2, 1

3. Lincoln Southwest, 18-4, 3

4. Papillion-La Vista, 10-7, 7

5. Millard South, 11-3, 9

6. Elkhorn South, 10-7, 6

7. Millard North, 12-7, 4

8. North Platte, 13-6, 5

9. Millard West, 9-7, 8

10. Lincoln East, 16-3, NR

Contenders: Norfolk, Fremont, Bellevue East.

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 11-0, 1

2. Beatrice, 12-2, 2

3. Wahoo, 15-1, 3

4. Hastings, 16-1, 4

5. Bennington, 16-2, 5

6. Norris, 9-7, 6

7. Grand Island Northwest, 12-5, 7

8. Blair, 14-7, 8

9. Gering, 17-3, 9

10. Nebraska City, 12-5, NR

Contenders: Elkhorn, Scottsbluff, Seward, Waverly, Ashland-Greenwood.

Class C

1. Yutan/Mead, 13-2, 1

2. Wahoo Neumann, 17-1, 2

3. West Point GACC, 14-3, 3

4. Hastings St. Cecilia, 13-6, 4

5. Kearney Catholic, 16-2, 6

6. Malcolm, 11-8, 5

7. Arlington, 11-5, 7

8. Freeman, 10-4, 8

9. Cozad, 12-6, 9

10. Auburn, 11-5, 10

Contenders: Highway 91, Gothenburg, Twin River.

steven.beideck@aol.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert