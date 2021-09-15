Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sep. 16

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sep. 16.
Top 10, record, previous ranking
1. Omaha Skutt, 11-0, 1
2. Gretna, 17-2, 3
3. Omaha Marian, 12-2, 2
4. Lincoln Southwest, 18-4, 4
5. Beatrice, 10-3, 5
6. Wahoo, 15-1, 6
7. Hastings, 16-1, 7
8. Bennington, 16-2, 8
9. Papillion-La Vista, 10-7, NR
10. Millard South, 11-3, NR
Class A
1. Gretna, 17-2, 2
2. Omaha Marian, 12-2, 1
3. Lincoln Southwest, 18-4, 3
4. Papillion-La Vista, 10-7, 7
5. Millard South, 11-3, 9
6. Elkhorn South, 10-7, 6
7. Millard North, 12-7, 4
8. North Platte, 13-6, 5
9. Millard West, 9-7, 8
10. Lincoln East, 16-3, NR
Contenders: Norfolk, Fremont, Bellevue East.
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 11-0, 1
2. Beatrice, 12-2, 2
3. Wahoo, 15-1, 3
4. Hastings, 16-1, 4
5. Bennington, 16-2, 5
6. Norris, 9-7, 6
7. Grand Island Northwest, 12-5, 7
8. Blair, 14-7, 8
9. Gering, 17-3, 9
10. Nebraska City, 12-5, NR
Contenders: Elkhorn, Scottsbluff, Seward, Waverly, Ashland-Greenwood.
Class C
1. Yutan/Mead, 13-2, 1
2. Wahoo Neumann, 17-1, 2
3. West Point GACC, 14-3, 3
4. Hastings St. Cecilia, 13-6, 4
5. Kearney Catholic, 16-2, 6
6. Malcolm, 11-8, 5
7. Arlington, 11-5, 7
8. Freeman, 10-4, 8
9. Cozad, 12-6, 9
10. Auburn, 11-5, 10
Contenders: Highway 91, Gothenburg, Twin River.