Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sep. 2
topical
SOFTBALL

Check out our Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck.

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sep. 2.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1. Omaha Skutt, 7-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian, 5-1, 2

3. Hastings, 9-0, 3

4. Gretna, 9-1, 4

5. Bennington, 9-1, 5

6. Beatrice, 7-3, NR

7. Millard West, 7-2, 6

8. Lincoln Southwest, 7-3, 7

9. Elkhorn South, 5-5, 9

10. Norris, 6-3, NR

Class A

1. Omaha Marian, 5-1, 1

2. Gretna, 9-1, 2

3. Millard West, 7-2, 3

4. Lincoln Southwest, 7-3, 4

5. Elkhorn South, 5-5, 6

6. Papillion-La Vista, 5-4, NR

7. Fremont, 8-1, 8

8. Norfolk, 9-4, NR

9. Millard South, 6-1, 9

10. Millard North, 5-6, 7

Comment: Outside of the Crusaders and Dragons at the top, no one has proved they’re ready to separate and join that upper crust. Some teams don’t have a signature win, others have odd losses that normally would cause a ratings tumble. After its first-ever week not ranked in 29 seasons, Papillion-La Vista is back in with a win over previously undefeated Millard West. Norfolk is ranked again after being included in the preseason ratings.

Contenders: Lincoln East, North Platte.

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 7-0, 1

2. Hastings, 9-0, 2

3. Bennington, 9-1, 3

4. Beatrice, 7-3, 6

5. Norris, 6-3, 4

6. Grand Island NW, 5-4, 7

7. Wahoo, 8-1, 8

8. Blair, 7-5, 5

9. Nebraska City, 8-2, 9

10. Gering, 9-1, NR

Comment: There’s plenty of stability in this class compared to A through the first two weeks. Skutt nearly lost to North Platte but found a way to escape with an extra-innings victory. Hastings continues to be impressive with a blend of all three elements — pitching, hitting and defense — keeping the Tigers nipping at the SkyHawks talons. Bennington only has a loss to Elkhorn South, and Beatrice continues to rise with losses only to the teams ahead of them. The same goes for GI Northwest, their only losses are to Hastings, Beatrice and twice to Norris. Nebraska City would have moved up if not for two losses to Class C teams; they play Blair Thursday.

Contenders: Scottsbluff, Waverly, Seward, Grand Island CC, Elkhorn.

Class C

1. Wahoo Neumann, 10-0, 1

2. West Point GACC, 7-1, 2

3. Malcolm, 5-4, 3

4. Hastings St. Cecilia, 9-1, 4

5. Kearney Catholic, 8-2, 5

6. Arlington, 6-3, 7

7. Freeman, 5-3, 8

8. Cozad, 7-3, NR

9. Fairbury, 6-5, 9

10. Yutan/Mead, 9-1, NR

Comment: This has been the steadiest class of the season, with the top five holding their positions this week. Malcolm is penalized for three losses to Class A schools, Auburn drops out after a loss to new No. 10 Yutan/Mead, and Cozad also is new this week after two wins over Class A teams, including ranked Fremont, at the Blair Invitational.

Contenders: Auburn, Fairbury, Milford.

steven.beideck@aol.com

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

