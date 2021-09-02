Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sep. 2

Comment: Outside of the Crusaders and Dragons at the top, no one has proved they’re ready to separate and join that upper crust. Some teams don’t have a signature win, others have odd losses that normally would cause a ratings tumble. After its first-ever week not ranked in 29 seasons, Papillion-La Vista is back in with a win over previously undefeated Millard West. Norfolk is ranked again after being included in the preseason ratings.

Class B

Comment: There’s plenty of stability in this class compared to A through the first two weeks. Skutt nearly lost to North Platte but found a way to escape with an extra-innings victory. Hastings continues to be impressive with a blend of all three elements — pitching, hitting and defense — keeping the Tigers nipping at the SkyHawks talons. Bennington only has a loss to Elkhorn South, and Beatrice continues to rise with losses only to the teams ahead of them. The same goes for GI Northwest, their only losses are to Hastings, Beatrice and twice to Norris. Nebraska City would have moved up if not for two losses to Class C teams; they play Blair Thursday.