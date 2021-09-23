Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sep. 23

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sep. 23.
Top 10, record, previous ranking
1. Omaha Skutt, 16-0, 1
2. Gretna, 20-3, 2
3. Hastings, 20-2, 7
4. Omaha Marian, 17-3, 3
5. Bennington, 17-2, 8
6. Lincoln Southwest, 23-5, 4
7. Lincoln East, 22-4, NR
8. Wahoo, 18-1, 6
9. Millard South, 14-5, 10
10. Elkhorn South, 14-9, NR
Class A
1. Gretna, 20-3, 1
2. Omaha Marian, 17-3, 2
3. Lincoln Southwest, 23-5, 3
4. Lincoln East, 22-4, 10
5. Millard South, 14-5, 5
6. Elkhorn South, 14-9, 6
7. Millard West, 13-9, 9
8. Papillion-La Vista, 12-10, 4
9. Millard North, 15-9, 7
10. North Platte, 19-6, 8
Contenders: Norfolk, Fremont, Bellevue East.
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 16-0, 1
2. Hastings, 20-2, 4
3. Bennington, 17-2, 5
4. Wahoo, 18-1, 3
5. Beatrice, 12-5, 2
6. Grand Island Northwest, 18-5, 7
7. Norris, 12-9, 6
8. Scottsbluff, 21-5, NR
9. Blair, 14-8, 8
10. Omaha Gross, 13-8, NR
Contenders: Elkhorn, Seward, Nebraska City, Ashland-Greenwood.
Class C
1. Yutan/Mead, 18-2, 1
2. Wahoo Neumann, 19-1, 2
3. West Point GACC, 16-3, 3
4. Hastings St. Cecilia, 18-6, 4
5. Kearney Catholic, 19-5, 5
6. Freeman, 16-5, 8
7. Cozad, 15-8, 9
8. Malcolm, 13-9, 6
9. Auburn, 12-7, 19
10. Gothenburg, 15-8, NR

Contenders: Arlington, Highway 91, David City Aquinas, Raymond Central, Central City.