Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sep. 30

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sep. 30.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous ranking
1. Omaha Skutt, 22-0, 1
2. Gretna, 23-3, 2
3. Hastings, 26-4, 3
4. Bennington, 20-4, 5
5. Lincoln Southwest, 28-6, 6
6. Lincoln East, 26-5, 7
7. Omaha Marian, 21-5, 4
8. Grand Island Northwest, 21-6, 21-6, NR
9. Beatrice, 17-6, NR
10. Millard South, 17-8, 9
Class A
1. Gretna, 23-3, 1
2. Lincoln Southwest, 28-6, 3
3. Lincoln East, 26-5, 4
4. Omaha Marian, 21-5, 2
5. Millard South, 17-8, 5
6. Elkhorn South, 15-10, 6
7. Papillion-La Vista, 16-10, 8
8. North Platte, 23-8, 10
9. Millard North, 18-9, 9
10. Millard West, 15-11, 7
Contenders: Fremont, Norfolk.
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 22-0, 1
2. Hastings, 26-4, 2
3. Bennington, 20-4, 3
4. Grand Island Northwest, 21-6, 6
5. Beatrice, 17-6, 5
6. Norris, 15-12, 7
7. Wahoo, 22-3, 4
8. Scottsbluff, 26-6, 8
9. Blair, 15-11, 9
10. Omaha Gross, 15-9, 10
Contenders: Elkhorn, Seward, Wayne, Waverly, Nebraska City, Ashland-Greenwood.
Class C
1. Yutan/Mead, 22-3, 1
2. Wahoo Neumann, 25-1, 2
3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 24-7, 4
4. West Point GACC, 17-6, 3
5. Kearney Catholic, 24-6, 5
6. Freeman, 18-6, 6
7. Malcolm, 16-9, 8
8. Cozad, 20-10, 7
9. Auburn, 15-8, 9
10. Gothenburg, 20-10, 10
Contenders: Highway 91, David City Aquinas, Arlington, Raymond Central, Central City.