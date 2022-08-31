 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 1

  • Updated
Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 1.

* * *

Top 10/Class A, record, previous rank

1. Gretna, 10-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian 7-1, 2

3. Millard North, 11-1, 3

4. Lincoln East, 9-2, 4

5. Millard West, 8-3, 7

6. Elkhorn South, 7-3, 8

7. Lincoln Southwest, 6-3, 5

8. Papillion-La Vista, 5-2, 9

9. Millard South, 7-4, 10

10. Papillion-La Vista South, 6-4, NR

Others to watch: North Platte, Norfolk, Omaha Westside, Fremont.

Class B

1. Wahoo, 9-0, 1

2. Beatrice, 7-3, 5

3. Elkhorn, 5-2, 7

4. Bennington, 5-6, 2

5. Blair, 10-3, 3

6. Grand Island Northwest, 7-2, 6

7. Hastings, 5-4, 4

8. Scottsbluff, 7-0, 9

9. Seward, 7-2, NR

10. Ashland-Greenwood, 5-3, NR

Others to watch: Nebraska City, Waverly, Norris, Crete.

Class C

1. Yutan/Mead, 8-1, 1

2. Wahoo Neumann, 8-1, 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 7-2, 3

4. Gothenburg, 7-1, 5

5. Milford, 5-1, 8

6. David City Aquinas, 6-2, NR

7. Central City, 4-3, 9

8. NEN, 6-5, NR

9. Ponca, 7-3, NR

10. Freeman, 4-5, 7

Others to watch: Wayne, Malcolm, St. Paul, Cozad, Falls City.

