Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 1

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 1.
Top 10/Class A, record, previous rank
3. Millard North, 11-1, 3
7. Lincoln Southwest, 6-3, 5
8. Papillion-La Vista, 5-2, 9
9. Millard South, 7-4, 10
10. Papillion-La Vista South, 6-4, NR
Others to watch: North Platte, Norfolk, Omaha Westside, Fremont.
Class B
6. Grand Island Northwest, 7-2, 6
10. Ashland-Greenwood, 5-3, NR
Others to watch: Nebraska City, Waverly, Norris, Crete.
Class C
3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 7-2, 3
6. David City Aquinas, 6-2, NR
Others to watch: Wayne, Malcolm, St. Paul, Cozad, Falls City.
