Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 10

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept 10.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous rank
1. Papillion-La Vista 14-0 1
2. Omaha Skutt 10-2 2
3. Lincoln Southwest 12-2 3
4. Millard North 10-5 7
5. Norris 8-2 4
6. Hastings 11-1 6
7. Seward 7-3 5
8. Gretna 8-6 8
9. North Platte 12-4 9
10. Bennington 10-4 NR
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 14-0 1
2. Lincoln Southwest 12-2 2
3. Millard North 10-5 3
4. Gretna 8-6 4
5. North Platte 12-4 5
6. Lincoln East 13-5 9
7. Omaha Marian 8-3 7
8. Lincoln Southeast 9-6 NR
9. Millard West 8-7 6
10. Bellevue East 7-5 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 10-2 1
2. Norris 8-2 2
3. Hastings 11-1 4
4. Seward 7-3 3
5. Bennington 10-4 8
6. Crete 7-3 7
7. Elkhorn 7-6 6
8. Blair 8-4 9
9. Grand Island Central Catholic 11-3 NR
10. Waverly 7-5 5
Class C
1. Fairbury 9-4 1
2. Kearney Catholic 10-1 4
3. Wahoo Neumann 11-3 2
4. West Point Guardian Angel Central Catholic 7-1 3
5. Hastings St. Cecilia 9-4 5
6. Malcolm 8-2 7
7. Auburn 8-2 9
8. Tekamah-Herman 8-4 8
9. Fillmore Central 7-5 NR
10. Southern Valley/Alma 10-2 NR
