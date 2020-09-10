 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 10
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 10

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept 10.

Top 10, record, previous rank

1. Papillion-La Vista 14-0 1

2. Omaha Skutt 10-2 2

3. Lincoln Southwest 12-2 3

4. Millard North 10-5 7

5. Norris 8-2 4

6. Hastings 11-1 6

7. Seward 7-3 5

8. Gretna 8-6 8

9. North Platte 12-4 9

10. Bennington 10-4 NR

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 14-0 1

2. Lincoln Southwest 12-2 2

3. Millard North 10-5 3

4. Gretna 8-6 4

5. North Platte 12-4 5

6. Lincoln East 13-5 9

7. Omaha Marian 8-3 7

8. Lincoln Southeast 9-6 NR

9. Millard West 8-7 6

10. Bellevue East 7-5 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 10-2 1

2. Norris 8-2 2

3. Hastings 11-1 4

4. Seward 7-3 3

5. Bennington 10-4 8

6. Crete 7-3 7

7. Elkhorn 7-6 6

8. Blair 8-4 9

9. Grand Island Central Catholic 11-3 NR

10. Waverly 7-5 5

Class C

1. Fairbury 9-4 1

2. Kearney Catholic 10-1 4

3. Wahoo Neumann 11-3 2

4. West Point Guardian Angel Central Catholic 7-1 3

5. Hastings St. Cecilia 9-4 5

6. Malcolm 8-2 7

7. Auburn 8-2 9

8. Tekamah-Herman 8-4 8

9. Fillmore Central 7-5 NR

10. Southern Valley/Alma 10-2 NR

steven.beideck@aol.com

