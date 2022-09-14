 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 15

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 15.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team, record, previous rank

1. Gretna, 20-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian 16-2, 2

3. Lincoln East, 15-3, 4

4. Elkhorn South, 13-6, 5

5. Millard West, 15-6, 8

6. Millard North, 16-4, 3

7. Papillion-La Vista, 11-4, 6

8. Millard South, 12-7, 7

9. Papillion-La Vista South, 12-7, 9

10. Fremont, 14-6, NR

People are also reading…

Others to watch: Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk, North Platte, Lincoln North Star.

Class B

1. Wahoo, 17-0, 1

2. Beatrice, 12-3, 2

3. Blair, 18-4, 3

4. Grand Island Northwest, 14-3, 4

5. Bennington, 10-9, 7

6. Elkhorn, 10-5, 5

7. Hastings, 13-7, 8

8. Norris, 8-4, 10

9. Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne, 10-2, NR

10. Seward, 11-5, 6

Others to watch: Scottsbluff, Waverly.

Class C

1. Yutan/Mead, 12-1, 1

2. Wahoo Neumann, 11-3, 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 15-2, 3

4. Gothenburg, 14-2, 4

5. Milford, 11-3, 5

6. David City Aquinas, 10-5, 6

7. Central City, 10-3, 7

8. Malcolm, 13-7, NR

9. West Point Guardia Angels Central Catholic, 11-6, 10

10. St. Paul, 14-3, NR

Others to watch: Wayne, NEN, Arlington, Ponca, Polk County.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert