Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 17

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept 17.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous rank
1. Papillion-La Vista 18-0 1
2. Omaha Skutt 11-2 2
3. Lincoln Southwest 15-3 3
4. Norris 12-2 5
5. Hastings 13-1 6
6. Seward 10-3 7
7. Omaha Marian 10-4 NR
8. Gretna 9-7 8
9. Bennington 13-5 10
10. North Platte 15-6 9
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 18-0 1
2. Lincoln Southwest 15-3 2
3. Omaha Marian 10-4 7
4. Gretna 9-7 4
5. North Platte 15-6 5
6. Lincoln East 14-5 6
7. Elkhorn South 11-9 NR
8. Lincoln Southeast 13-8 8
9. Bellevue East 12-7 10
10. Papillion-La Vista South 9-10 NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 11-2 1
2. Norris 12-2 2
3. Hastings 13-1 3
4. Seward 10-3 4
5. Bennington 13-5 5
6. Elkhorn 9-8 7
7. Blair 10-6 8
8. Waverly 9-8 10
9. Grand Island Central Catholic 14-4 9
10. Crete 8-6 6
Class C
1. Fairbury 13-5 1
2. Wahoo Neumann 14-3 3
3. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8-1 4
4. Kearney Catholic 14-2 2
5. Auburn 12-2 7
6. Southern Valley/Alma 15-4 10
7. Hastings St. Cecilia 12-6 5
8. Malcolm 11-4 6
9. Central City 9-6 NR
10. Freeman 9-5 NR
