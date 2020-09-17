 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 17
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 17

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept 17.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous rank

1. Papillion-La Vista 18-0 1

2. Omaha Skutt 11-2 2

3. Lincoln Southwest 15-3 3

4. Norris 12-2 5

5. Hastings 13-1 6

6. Seward 10-3 7

7. Omaha Marian 10-4 NR

8. Gretna 9-7 8

9. Bennington 13-5 10

10. North Platte 15-6 9

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 18-0 1

2. Lincoln Southwest 15-3 2

3. Omaha Marian 10-4 7

4. Gretna 9-7 4

5. North Platte 15-6 5

6. Lincoln East 14-5 6

7. Elkhorn South 11-9 NR

8. Lincoln Southeast 13-8 8

9. Bellevue East 12-7 10

10. Papillion-La Vista South 9-10 NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 11-2 1

2. Norris 12-2 2

3. Hastings 13-1 3

4. Seward 10-3 4

5. Bennington 13-5 5

6. Elkhorn 9-8 7

7. Blair 10-6 8

8. Waverly 9-8 10

9. Grand Island Central Catholic 14-4 9

10. Crete 8-6 6

Class C

1. Fairbury 13-5 1

2. Wahoo Neumann 14-3 3

3. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8-1 4

4. Kearney Catholic 14-2 2

5. Auburn 12-2 7

6. Southern Valley/Alma 15-4 10

7. Hastings St. Cecilia 12-6 5

8. Malcolm 11-4 6

9. Central City 9-6 NR

10. Freeman 9-5 NR

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010



