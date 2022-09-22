 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 22

Check out the latest Nebraska high school softball ratings.

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 22.

Top 10/Class A

Team, record, previous rank

1. Gretna, 24-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian 20-2, 2

3. Elkhorn South, 18-6, 4

4. Millard North, 20-4, 6

5. Lincoln East, 18-5, 3

6. Papillion-La Vista, 13-6, 7

7. Millard South, 15-9, 8

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 15-8, 9

9. Millard West, 16-9, 5

10. Fremont, 19-7, 10

Others to watch: Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk, North Platte.

Class B

1. Wahoo, 20-0, 1

2. Beatrice, 14-3, 2

3. Blair, 20-4, 3

4. Grand Island Northwest, 19-3, 4

5. Bennington, 15-9, 5

6. Elkhorn, 12-6, 6

7. Norris, 11-6, 8

8. Hastings, 16-9, 7

9. Seward, 16-7, 10

10. Waverly, 11-11, NR

Others to watch: Scottsbluff, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne, Aurora, Ashland-Greenwood.

Class C

1. Yutan/Mead, 17-1, 1

2. Wahoo Neumann, 13-3, 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-2, 3

4. David City Aquinas, 14-6, 6

5. Milford, 13-6, 5

6. Gothenburg, 18-5, 4

7. Central City, 14-3, 7

8. Malcolm, 16-7, 8

9. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 13-6, 9

10. St. Paul, 15-3, 10

Others to watch: NEN, Wayne, Ponca, Polk County.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

