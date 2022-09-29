Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 29

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 29
Top 10/Class A
Team, record, previous rank
3. Millard North, 21-5, 4
4. Elkhorn South, 21-8, 3
6. Millard South, 17-9, 7
7. Papillion-La Vista, 16-8, 6
9. Papillion-La Vista South, 16-9, 8
Others to watch: Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk, North Platte.
Class B
4. Grand Island Northwest, 22-3, 4
Others to watch: Scottsbluff, Ashland-Greenwood, Crete, Gering, Omaha Skutt.
Class C
2. Wahoo Neumann, 17-5, 2
3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 27-2, 3
8. David City Aquinas, 17-8, 4
9. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 14-9, 9
Others to watch: NEN, Ponca, Polk County, David City Aquinas.
