SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 29

Here are the latest Nebraska high school softball ratings.

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 29

Top 10/Class A

Team, record, previous rank

1. Gretna, 28-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian 25-2, 2

3. Millard North, 21-5, 4

4. Elkhorn South, 21-8, 3

5. Lincoln East, 22-6, 5

6. Millard South, 17-9, 7

7. Papillion-La Vista, 16-8, 6

8. Millard West, 18-9, 9

9. Papillion-La Vista South, 16-9, 8

10. Fremont, 24-9, 10

Others to watch: Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk, North Platte.

Class B

1. Wahoo, 24-1, 1

2. Beatrice, 18-4, 2

3. Blair, 24-4, 3

4. Grand Island Northwest, 22-3, 4

5. Bennington, 17-9, 5

6. Elkhorn, 14-8, 6

7. Hastings, 22-10, 8

8. Seward, 18-8, 9

9. Waverly, 12-11, 10

10. Norris, 13-9, 7

Others to watch: Scottsbluff, Ashland-Greenwood, Crete, Gering, Omaha Skutt.

Class C

1. Yutan/Mead, 21-1, 1

2. Wahoo Neumann, 17-5, 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 27-2, 3

4. Milford, 17-6, 5

5. Gothenburg, 23-5, 6

6. Central City, 18-3, 7

7. Malcolm, 19-8, 8

8. David City Aquinas, 17-8, 4

9. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 14-9, 9

10. St. Paul, 18-6, 10

Others to watch: NEN, Ponca, Polk County, David City Aquinas.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

