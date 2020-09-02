 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 3
0 comments
SOFTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 3

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 27.

* * *

Top 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista, 11-0, 1

2. Omaha Skutt, 7-1, 2

3. Lincoln Southwest, 10-1, 3

4. Norris, 7-2, 10

5. Seward, 7-2, 9

6. Hastings, 8-0, NR

7. Millard North, 7-5, 6

8. Gretna, 6-4, 7

9. North Platte, 9-2, NR

10. Waverly, 5-3, NR

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista, 11-0, 1

2. Lincoln Southwest, 10-1, 2

3. Millard North, 7-5, 5

4. Gretna, 6-4, 6

5. North Platte, 9-2, NR

6. Millard West, 6-5, 3

7. Omaha Marian, 4-3, 4

8. Millard South, 4-3, 7

9. Lincoln East, 11-4, 10

10. Bellevue East, 6-1, 9

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 7-1, 1

2. Norris, 7-2, 2

3. Seward, 7-2, 3

4. Hastings, 8-0, 7

5. Waverly, 5-3, 4

6. Elkhorn, 5-5, 5

7. Crete, 4-2, 6

8. Bennington, 7-4, NR

9. Blair, 7-4, 9

10. Scottsbluff, 7-1, NR

Class C

1. Fairbury, 8-3, 1

2. Wahoo Neumann, 8-2, NR

3. West Point GACC, 7-1, 2

4. Kearney Catholic, 8-1, 4

5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 7-3, 3

6. Milford, 4-2, 5

7. Malcolm, 7-3, 6

8. Tekamah-Herman, 6-14, NR

9. Auburn, 3-2, 7

10. Cozad, 4-5, 8

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state softball championships

1 of 43

steven.beideck@aol.com

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert