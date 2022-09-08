Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 8

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 8.
Top 10/Class A, record, previous rank
3. Millard North, 15-3, 3
5. Elkhorn South, 11-5, 6
6. Papillion-La Vista, 9-3, 8
7. Millard South, 11-6, 9
9. Papillion-La Vista South, 10-5, 10
10. Lincoln Pius X, 11-7, NR
Others to watch: Lincoln Southwest, Fremont, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha Westside.
- 134 miles away from Memorial Stadium, Adrian Martinez is embracing a purple reign
- Chatelain: Scott Frost's biggest enemies are time, track record and the eye test
- Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against North Dakota
- Live updates: No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 17 Creighton volleyball
- Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area
- Tom's takes: Mark Whipple needs to let the big boys eat
- Shatel: Sure a Nebraska win is better than a loss, but still a long way to go for Huskers
- Live updates: Nebraska vs. North Dakota
- Shatel: A salute to Nebraska fans — a tough crowd, wonderful audience and family
- McKewon: Anthony Grant hits the jets and cools off Scott Frost’s hot seat for a day
- Boy, 14, arrested in killing of man, 28, near Omaha Country Club
- Shatel: Anthony Grant could light a fire for Nebraska, if Whipple and Co. keep giving him the ball
- Sheriff's Office suspects dead man found at Nebraska state park is 31-year-old
- Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match breaks NCAA attendance record
- McKewon: Nebraska’s split personality can work as an offensive identity – if the D holds up
Class B
4. Grand Island Northwest, 11-2, 6
Others to watch: Scottsbluff, Ashland-Greenwood, Nebraska City, Omaha Mercy/Concordia.
Class C
2. Wahoo Neumann, 11-3, 2
3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 11-2, 3
6. David City Aquinas, 9-4, 6
10. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 8-4, NR
Others to watch: Malcolm, Wayne, St. Paul, Cozad, Polk County.
Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams through the years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!