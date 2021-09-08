 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Sept. 9
SOFTBALL

Take a look at week 4 of Nebraska high school softball ratings.

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 9.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1. Omaha Skutt, 10-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian, 9-1, 2

3. Gretna, 12-2, 4

4. Lincoln Southwest, 12-4, 8

5. Beatrice, 8-3, 6

6. Wahoo, 12-1, NR

7. Hastings, 12-1, 3

8. Bennington, 11-2, 5

9. Millard North, 10-6, NR

10. North Platte, 9-4, NR

Class A

1. Omaha Marian, 9-1, 1

2. Gretna, 12-2, 2

3. Lincoln Southwest, 12-4, 4

4. Millard North, 10-6, 10

5. North Platte, 9-4, NR

6. Elkhorn South, 8-6, 5

7. Papillion-La Vista, 6-6, 6

8. Millard West, 8-5, 3

9. Millard South, 9-2, 9

10. Norfolk, 11-7, 8

Comment: Despite one victory over Norfolk, two big losses to the Panthers knocks Fremont out this week. This class appears to be settling into a group of 12 contending for the eight state tournament berths. It’s a mix of teams that have played more challenging schedules but have a few more losses and those that need to find some consistency with the state tournament less than five weeks away. Contenders: Fremont, Lincoln East.

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 10-0, 1

2. Beatrice, 8-3, 4

3. Wahoo, 12-1, 7

4. Hastings, 12-1, 2

5. Bennington, 11-2, 3

6. Norris, 7-4, 5

7. Grand Island NW, 9-4, 6

8. Blair, 12-5, 8

9. Gering, 12-2, 10

10. Elkhorn, 7-5, NR

Comment: Wahoo’s win over Bennington quickly added the Warriors to the postseason threat list. Beatrice moves to No. 2 as the only team to so far defeat Wahoo. Hastings and Bennington fall with the surprising setbacks; Hastings lost a seven-run lead and fell to Elkhorn 11-10. The pool of contenders in this class is much deeper than Class A. Contenders: Nebraska City, Scottsbluff, Waverly, Seward, Aurora, Omaha Gross, Hastings Adams Central.

Class C

1. Yutan/Mead, 10-1, 10

2. Wahoo Neumann, 14-1, 1

3. West Point GACC, 9-3, 2

4. Hastings St. Cecilia, 11-3, 4

5. Malcolm, 9-5, 3

6. Kearney Catholic, 10-2, 5

7. Arlington, 8-3, 6

8. Freeman, 6-3, 7

9. Cozad, 8-5, 8

10. Auburn, 8-3, NR

Comments: Welcome to the top of the heap, Yutan/Mead. That 5-2 win over season-long No. 1 Wahoo Neumann on Tuesday night showed the Patriots are ready to dive into the postseason pile with both cleats. Most of the other ranked teams move down just one spot, and Fairbury is replaced by Auburn after the Bulldogs beat the Jeffs 15-6 Tuesday night. Contenders: Milford, Highway 91, Central City, Gothenburg.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

News Alert